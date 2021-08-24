The People Plus Senior Health Expo will again be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the organization on Tuesday.

A new date for the event was also determined. It will now be held on Friday, Nov, 12, 2021. The event is free.

According to the People Plus website, the Senior Health Expo is an annual community event that links older adults with local and regional resources. Products and services that will be showcased fall under the categories of fitness and health, medical services, technology, legal, community services, housing and respite care and financial and banking.

Last year, the virtual event attracted over 400 web visits. The last in-person expo sold out with over 70 tables and 700 participants, according to the website.

The decision to go virtual was made with guidance from the Town of Brunswick, the Brunswick Recreation Center and local health officials, the announcement stated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: