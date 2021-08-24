The Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Edgecomb has received a $3 million endowment from the Windgate Charitable Foundation, capping a year of growth at the midcoast arts center that serves ceramic artists from across the country.

The gift, the largest in Watershed’s history, will support programming and operations and provide income for years, according to a press release.

Watershed offers residencies and workshops to artists working in clay, as well kiln-firing facilities and exhibition spaces. When the pandemic closed down operations early in 2020, Watershed’s leaders fast-tracked a long-standing plan to build a year-round studio. Windgate provided the lead gift for the project. The new studio opened in June.

“We are beyond grateful for Windgate’s generosity,” executive director Fran Rudoff said in a statement. “The award is a tremendous vote of confidence in our organization’s mission and programs.”

The Arkansas foundation provides funding to institutions across the country that support visual arts and contemporary craft.

During a typical residency season, 15 artists at a time gather for two- to four-weeks sessions from late May through September. In addition, Watershed hosts professional development programs for Maine ceramics teachers, along with workshops for budding ceramists.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »