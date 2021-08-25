At least four vehicles were damaged in a collision on Route 1 in Brunswick on Wednesday.
Images provided to The Times Record at around 10 a.m. also show a helicopter was approaching the scene of the crash.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency services remain at the scene.
This story will be updated.
