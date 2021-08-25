Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport is bringing internationally acclaimed folk-Americana band Low Lily to Freeport on Sept. 5 to headline an afternoon mini-fest at Meetinghouse Arts. This event is the last in alliance’s summer concert series, which showcases Greater Freeport as a vibrant arts and cultural destination.

Low Lily has performed around North America and the United Kingdom, were winners of Best Bluegrass Song and Vox Pop Fan Favorite at the Independent Music Awards 2019, and have had two No. 1 songs on international folk radio. Individually, bandmates Liz Simmons, Flynn Cohen, and Lissa Schneckenburger (who was raised in rural Maine) have performed with Cathie Ryan, Solas, Livingston Taylor, and Tom Chapin, among others.

The event kicks off at noon with an interactive songwriting workshop during which Low Lily will share insights from their 20-year career and provide feedback for the music community. This will be followed by performances by local duo The All-Brights and Portland-based R&B band The Delta Knights.

Low Lily’s performance begins at 4 p.m., the culmination of an afternoon filled with music, creativity and community.

“Folks can drop in and out of the mini-fest, do some shopping, go out to eat, picnic – enjoy all that Freeport has to offer on a long holiday weekend – using Meetinghouse Arts as their ‘home base’ for great live music, to catch up with friends, and to meet new ones,” said ACAF Executive Director Dana Legawiec.

The alliance received a grant from the New England States Touring program of New England Foundation for the Arts to bring Low Lily to Freeport. Thanks to NEFA and local sponsors, the all-inclusive tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, kids 12 and under are free. “This is a great example of local businesses supporting the arts and contributing to the community,” said Legawiec.

Additional details about the event and the bands, including a full schedule, are available on the alliance’s website, FreeportArtsAndCulture.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »