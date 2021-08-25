Superwolves, the duo of songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy (also known as Will Oldham) and guitarist Matt Sweeney, will perform outdoors on the shipyard at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The show is presented collaboratively by two Maine arts nonprofits — the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath and SPACE in Portland.

Sixteen years after their first collaborative album, “Superwolf,” Oldham and Sweeney returned with the follow-up, “Superwolves,” in April 2021. In the time since the first album, the duo’s songs have found champions in Neil Young and Rick Rubin (to name a few) and led Sweeney to collaborations with Johnny Cash, Adele and Neil Diamond.

Supporting Superwolves will be Little Wings, the 20-year-old project of visual artist and songwriter Kyle Field. Over the course of more than a dozen albums, Field has written a cannon of songs that continues to gain listenership to this day. Working without the help record companies, his songs have earned Little Wings a loyal following around the world.

The Maine Maritime Museum is located at 243 Washington St. in Bath. Tickets for Superwolves with Little Wings are $32 in advance or $40 on the day of the show, and are available at chocolatechurcharts.org or space538.org. As the event is outdoors, masks will not be required and attendees will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

