Kennebunk Free Library last week announced the date for its annual meeting of the Kennebunk Free Library Association. Pursuant to Kennebunk Free Library Association by-laws, the annual meeting of the association will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Boards of trustees’ meetings are typically held on the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in Hank’s Room, with the exception of July and December, and they are open to the public. Through the pandemic the meetings are being conducted are conducting the meetings via Zoom at the 4:30 p.m. time slot.

For more information or to receive the meeting link, contact Library Director Michelle K. Conners at 985-2173 or [email protected]

Newcomers and Neighbors meeting on Sept. 9

Newcomers and Neighbors of the Kennebunks and Arundel has invited the public to attend its first meeting that features Franco American Musicians and National Council for the Traditional Arts Fellow Don and Cindy Roy.

For a sample of their music, visit https://safeshare.tv/x/ss61155b56333f3. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Community House, 2 North St. in Kennebunkport.

Sponsors and riders for the Herb Noble Memorial Motorcycle Ride to benefit the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center are being accepted. The annual ride supports children with medical needs and their families in Maine.

All donations are tax deductible and all sponsors and registered riders receive a free shirt. For more information, contact Bob Noble at [email protected] or visit: https://www.facebook.com/Herb-Noble-Memorial-Motorcycle-Ride-62059217259.

Hopespring Health Holistic Institute plans workshop

In a new workshop at Hopespring Health Holistic Institute, teachers Kerry Keating and Emily Clement invite participants to shift from living a life by default to a life by design. Two sessions of this workshop will be held at the Alfred campus at 1013 Old North Berwick Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, either from 10 a.m. to noon or 6 to 8 p.m.

Guests will learn to shift their attention from problems to solutions, from lack to abundance, and from giving away power to owning it; flirt with the edges of a comfort zone; create an extraordinary life by improving the quality of emotions in regard to finances; define desires regarding financial freedom and how that impacts health, relationships and career; and recognize how day-to-day decisions impact financial vision.

Keating is a MWA Financial Representative and Clement is a life coach.

Registration fee is is $50 and includes self-discovery worksheets and a one-hour complementary financial assessment session with Keating. To register, visit www.hopespringholistic.com.

Legion Post 159 to host free barbecue

American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport will host a free drive-through barbecue on Friday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 10. The drive-through event begins at 5 p.m. Donations are welcome.

The menu features pulled pork, smoked chicken, beans, bratworst pieces, potato salad, coleslaw, jalapeno cornbread and desert. The Legion Post is located at 102 Main St., Kennebunkport (across from the police station). For more information, call 967-2400.

Community colleges requiring vaccinations for all students

Starting this fall, the Maine Community College System will require all students attending classes in person to be vaccinated against COVID-19, due to the recent surge in cases attributed to the delta variant.

The system’s board of trustees unanimously approved the updated COVID safety protocol on Thursday, Aug. 12.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students has been our top priority throughout the pandemic. The latest information about the delta variant makes it clear we must require vaccinations to keep our community as safe as possible,” David Daigler, community college system president, said in an Aug. 12 news release.

The new protocol, which will be in effect for the 2021-22 academic year, applies to any student taking classes or training at any Maine Community College System facility, including off-campus learning facilities.

Students must show proof that they have received at least one dose of a vaccine prior to attending the first day of their in-person classes. Students who have only had their first shot when classes begin must provide proof of the second shot no later than 30 days from the date of their first in-person class. The first fall semester classes start on Aug. 30.

System officials are beginning discussions with representatives of employee bargaining units in hopes of adopting a similar vaccination policy for staff and faculty.

Precision Machining Technology Instructor Dean Duplessis said he personally supports a vaccine mandate for students, and for system faculty and staff.

“It’s about workplace safety and the safety of our entire community,” said Duplessis, who teaches at Northern Maine Community College, in a written statement. “My own personal belief is that it works both ways: If students are going to be required to vaccinate in order to attend classes, then we should follow suit and have the same requirements. We should do this together.”

Currently, masks are required indoors at Maine’s community colleges. The mask mandate will remain in place, even for vaccinated students. Officials will continue to assess the situation and review the masking mandate.

Students who are fully remote and will not be entering campus buildings for any purpose will not need proof of vaccination. Approximately 45 percent of courses are being delivered remotely this fall.

The Maine Community College System will grant exemptions for individuals who cannot be vaccinated for documented medical reasons.

Previously, vaccinations were only required for Maine Community College System athletes and students living in residence halls.

The full text of the updated protocol can be found on the Maine Community College System COVID information page.

