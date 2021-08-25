Healthcare workers in Maine filed a class-action lawsuit against the state, the governor and major Maine health networks Wednesday, arguing that the state’s requirement for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus tramples on their religious freedoms.

The lawsuit also asks a federal judge in Bangor to impose a temporary order preventing the mandate from going into effect. Since Gov. Janet Mills announced the requirement under a state statute earlier this month, some healthcare workers have voiced vehement opposition, packing public meetings and mounting public demonstrations against the requirement.

In addition to Mills, the suit names state Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah, Health and Human Services Commission Jeanne Lambrew, along with healthcare providers Maine Health, Genesis Healthcare, Northern Light Health Foundation, and Maine General Health.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor, was brought by a Florida-based group, Liberty Counsel, which advocates for the rights of Christian Americans and opposes actions they believe curtail religious freedom or contradict Christian beliefs, including a woman’s right to an abortion, the use of fetal tissue in medical research and the right for same-sex couples to marry, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which classifies Liberty Counsel as a hate group.

Liberty Counsel is headquartered in Orlando and founded by a former dean of Liberty University, the fundamentalist Christian university founded by the late Rev. Jerry Falwell, and has close ties to the institution’s law school, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

There are no named plaintiffs in the lawsuit, but the action was brought nominally on behalf of nine individuals whose requests for religious exemptions to the vaccination requirement were rejected, and 2,000 other unnamed healthcare workers. In at least one case, one plaintiff was fired from her job at Genesis Healthcare when she failed to get a vaccine by an Aug. 23 deadline, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also argues that the Maine statute under which Mills issued the mandate is unconstitutional and flouts the constitutional right of free exercise of religion and federal civil rights law. State statute cannot usurp federal law, attorneys for the group argue.

In a statement, Attorney General Aaron Frey pointed to a determination by public health experts that the COVID-19 vaccine, like many other required vaccinations for healthcare workers, will prevent the spread of a communicable disease, which is necessary to protect patients and the healthcare network statewide.

Vaccination requirements have been in place for years, Frey said, and have not been challenged before. Federal courts and the Supreme Court have consistently upheld vaccination requirements elsewhere, most recently in a case where Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose Christian beliefs and identity became a central point in her confirmation hearings, declined to stop Indiana University from requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“For many years the state has required health care workers to be vaccinated against various communicable diseases and, to our knowledge, that requirement has never been challenged,” Frey said. “The state has now simply added an additional disease – COVID-19 – to the list of ones for which health care workers must be vaccinated.”

The healthcare workers argue they are happy to follow other guidelines designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing facial coverings, submission to testing and reporting requirements and monitoring and reporting of symptoms, all of which are “reasonable conditions that were good enough to permit them to do their jobs for the last 18 months with no questions asked,” the workers’ attorneys argue.

“The Governor, through her COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, has created a two-tiered system of exemptions, and placed religious beliefs and those who hold them in a class less favorable than other exemptions that Defendants are perfectly willing to accept,” the suit argues.

“In fact, last year the State said Plaintiffs were heroes because of their willingness to abide by the same conditions and requirements that Plaintiffs are willing to abide by now.”

