On Wednesday, Aug. 18, we celebrated the 101st anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which states quite simply, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” The 19th Amendment was signed by the U.S. Secretary of State, making things official, on Aug. 26, 1920. To commemorate this momentous change, we celebrate Women’s Equality Day every year on Aug. 26.

It can be so easy to take the right to vote for granted. Even now, the fight for voting rights continues. I’m proud of the incredible steps the Legislature took this year to expand Mainers’ ability to safely and securely cast their ballots. As a legislator, I know how vital it is to our democracy that people from all walks of life are able to make their voices heard by voting. Voting is the very heart of our democracy, and it must be protected.

At the same time, I know there’s more to equality than the ability to vote. That’s why it’s been my life’s work to help women gain financial literacy and independence. I’ve also worked tirelessly to ensure all Mainers have access to quality, affordable health care. After all, it’s hard to pursue a career, raise a family, or be active in your community if you’re unable to take care of your basic health needs. I’m so proud that the Legislature was able to make real progress on these fronts as well.

For starters, we passed a bill that will help expand access to child care across Maine. Right now, countless parents are trying to re-enter the workforce, but aren’t able to simply because they can’t find safe, affordable child care near them. Even before the pandemic, families faced a shortage of child care options. Under this new law, the state will work with child care providers to help them expand their services, open new slots, hire and train new staff, and increase wages. Additionally, we funded a new grant program to help child care centers expand, improve or build new facilities. These measures will have a very real impact on the lives of Maine families.

To further help mothers and young families, we expanded access to affordable health care. So many health complications can arise during the first year of a child’s life, for both mother and baby. I was proud to support a bill from my colleague, Sen. Anne Carney, that expands a mother’s eligibility for MaineCare from 60 days to 12 months after giving birth. And to make sure mothers have the coverage options they need, we also passed a bill from Sen. Stacy Brenner to ensure health insurance plans regulated by the state cover certified midwives.

Of course, I was overjoyed when my bill to help more hardworking Mainers save for retirement finally passed after years of work. This groundbreaking bill will help more workers plan for their golden years, without placing an undue financial burden on small businesses. This will ultimately help save taxpayer dollars as well. It’s a smart investment in Maine’s workers, retirees, businesses and overall economy.

The progress we’ve made toward equality over the past century, and even in the past year, is overwhelming. But as I reflect on all we have to be grateful for and proud of, my thoughts turn to the people of Afghanistan, who are suffering as 20 years of progress are violently ripped away from them. Even as Taliban leaders took to television offering hollow promises about respecting women’s rights, their soldiers were beating people in the streets. There are some ways to help women and families in Afghanistan: The International Rescue Committee and the International Committee of the Red Cross are taking donations to provide urgently needed humanitarian aid. You can also donate to Women for Afghan Women, to help women, children and families stay safe.

As we celebrate just over 100 years of women’s suffrage here in the U.S., we need to recognize that in many ways, the fight is not over. The rights to get an education, work a fulfilling job, and vote are fundamental. With each new generation, our dedication to those rights becomes more solidified. Thankfully, it’s now undeniable that women have the right to cast their ballot on Election Day. But we must take care to never take these rights for granted, but instead remain vigilant as we work to protect them.

Eloise Vitelli is a state senator representing District 23, consisting of Arrowsic, Bath, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Richmond, Topsham, West Bath, Woolwich and the unorganized township of Perkins.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: