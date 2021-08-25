Maine health officials reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily total since mid-May.

Two additional deaths were reported as well.

The seven-day daily case average increased to 175, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 149 cases on average two weeks ago and from 61 cases this time last month.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that he expected big numbers in the coming days because his staff had 1,700 positive test results during the previous 36 hours that must be reviewed to determine how many were indeed new cases. Testing volume has increased dramatically in recent weeks as the delta variant has ravaged the state.

“I’ll be straight with everybody: I’m concerned,” Shah said during a press briefing. “The numbers are high and they are going up. They are largely among individuals who are unvaccinated, they are largely among younger individuals, younger Mainers, and they are largely among rural Mainers who are then being transported to tertiary and secondary-care hospitals.”

Following Wednesday’s cases, 15 of 16 counties in Maine are now at either high or substantial transmission, which means at least 50 cases per 100,000 people during the most recent seven-day period. That means masks are recommended indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status everywhere except Sagadahoc County.

Penobscot County has the highest rate of transmission in Maine over the last seven days, followed closely by York County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 74,309 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, 2,259 hospitalizations and 926 deaths. Despite the recent spike, Maine continues to have among the lowest infection and death rates in the nation.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday, but as of Tuesday there were 117 individuals in the hospital with the virus, including 59 in critical care and 26 on ventilators. Hospitalizations have jumped by nearly 150 percent in Maine over the last two weeks and health officials have said at least 75 percent of those hospitalized have been unvaccinated.

Vaccination rates have picked up recently following the recent surge in cases and an increasing number of employee mandates. Overall, 836,856 people have gotten either a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That represents 62.3 percent of all Mainers and 70.7 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible.

The number of shots administered per day increased by 35 percent last week over the previous week. From Sunday, August 8 through Saturday, August 14, the state delivered 1,635 shots per day. From August 15-21, that increased to 2,209 doses per day, according to the CDC.

Despite the uptick, there remains disparity in vaccination rates between southern and coastal counties and northern, rural counties. Cumberland County’s vaccination rate is the highest at 83 percent of eligible individuals. Three counties — Piscataquis, Somerset and Franklin — have yet to reach 60 percent.

The state also has struggled to persuade younger adults in some areas to get vaccinated. Among 20-39 year-olds in Cumberland County, the rate of vaccination is 74 percent. No other county has reached 60 percent, and just 38 percent of Somerset County residents in that age bracket have gotten their shots.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the vaccine produced by Pfizer, likely opening the door to additional vaccination mandates by businesses, schools and governments across the country. The vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson currently have emergency use authorization from the FDA and are being reviewed for full approval.

Federal officials also have authorized booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for individuals beginning next month, and an additional dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon receive authorization as well.

