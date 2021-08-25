CAPE ELIZABETH – Michael Galen died peacefully at home Aug. 22, 2021, after a long battle with heart failure. He was 73. Michael was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to Ollie and Evelyn Galen. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Irene Tower, and his stepsisters, Carol Fena, Joan Koenig, Janet Robinson, and Jean Durosko. Michael lived in the Washington, D.C., area as a young adult, and in Santa Cruz, California, for 27 years. He and Irene moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, in 2003 to be closer to their families. Michael will be remembered for his unfailing kindness, his sense of humor and an infectious love of life and fun. He loved sharing good times and good food with family and friends. He enjoyed bowling with his friends in both California and Maine for many years as a league bowler with mad skills and several perfect games to his credit. Michael’s faith was also very important to him, and he never missed Mass, attending online during the pandemic.Those closest to him in recent years will remember his determination, grace and inspiring example in facing life’s challenges with humor and a smile. He cherished every day, thanking God he was “still vertical.” He realized his dream of owning his second Corvette (“Thunder”) and took it out for a joy ride nearly every day right up to the end. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 30, at 11 a.m., at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. Michael will be buried in Toledo with his parents. Everyone who remembers Michael is asked to celebrate his life in their own way, perhaps most appropriately by raising a glass in his memory.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

