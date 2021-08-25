The New England Patriots have traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for two late-round draft picks, according to reports.

Michel is entering the final year of his contract after being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. He became expendable once fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year back J.J. Taylor impressed this preseason. Michel also leaves behind projected starter Damien Harris, James White and Brandon Bolden in the the team’s running backs room.

The Patriots will receive fifth- and sixth-round picks from the Rams, according to reports. Those selections will convert to a fourth-rounder if Los Angeles receives a fourth-round pick as compensation this offseason for safety John Johnson III leaving in free agency last March.

For the Rams, Michel will fill a major need, with starting running back Cam Akers lost for the year to a torn achilles and Darrell Henderson recently suffering a minor injury.

Michel ran for 449 yards and one touchdown in nine games last season. He fell into a reserve role after spending weeks on injured reserve, during which time Harris emerged as the team’s best back. Michel also missed three regular-season games the previous two years, including his 2018 rookie campaign when he scored the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams.

During that Super Bowl, Michel rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries. He played the best football of his young career that postseason, running behind a powerful offensive line. Michel ran for 129 yards in a divisional-round win over the Chargers, then posted another 100-yard rushing game in the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.

Michel notched a career-high 133 rushing yards during a Week 11 win over the Jets his rookie year. He never rushed for more than 100 yards in a game the following season and hit the mark once in 2020.

Michel frequently battled knee injuries, missing 10 regular-season games over the past three seasons. His departure creates $1.79 million in cap space and leaves the Pats with $1.27 million in dead money. The front office declined to pick up his fifth-year option this spring, while extending fellow 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn for another season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous