SOCCER

Real Madrid is pursuing a blockbuster deal for forward Kylian Mbappé, although Paris Saint-Germain is seemingly holding out for a better offer. PSG sporting director Leonardo on Wednesday said the French club has rejected an offer of about $188 million from Madrid but added that it is willing to negotiate.

Leonardo told French broadcaster RMC Sport and other media outlets that the initial Madrid offer is below what PSG expected. He said the club won’t hold Mbappé back if his desire is to leave, but any deal will only be made on the club’s terms.

“Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, that seems clear to me,” Leonardo said. “If Real Madrid makes an offer, that seems clear. I am giving a position which, I think, is clear for everyone. We can’t, in the last week of the transfer window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we aren’t going to keep him, but it’s under our conditions.”

It was the first time PSG said Mbappé wants to leave. The club had been saying he was not for sale and that it wants to extend his contract, but the current deal ends this season and the club may end up getting nothing for him if it doesn’t accept an offer now. He said Mbappé promised to the club he would never leave for free.

Leonardo said PSG already verbally said “no” to the initial Madrid offer of “around” 160 million euros ($188 million), which was being widely reported in Spain and France. He said the offer was “very far from what Kylian represents at the moment.”

HARRY KANE has been pursuing a route out of Tottenham for months.

There was the interview when he floated his transfer value being 100 million pounds ($137 million) and the desire to play for a title-winning club. Then there was the hope the north London club would accept an unofficial agreement that he could leave if a suitable offer came in for him.

But a satisfactory bid never arrived from Manchester City — Kane’s most likely destination — even if Tottenham had been willing to sell the striker who was top scorer and assist-maker in the Premier League last season.

Kane had to publicly accept Wednesday that he won’t be leaving Tottenham, for now at least.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer,” he tweeted, “and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb Wednesday to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking.

Roglic went past Enric Mas in the final meters of the 133.6-kilometer (83-mile) 11th stage in Valdepenas de Jaen, Spain. The two-time defending champion also won the first Vuelta stage.

It was the seventh career stage win at the Vuelta for Roglic, the Slovenian rider from team Jumbo-Visma. He relinquished the leader’s red jersey after crashing near the end of the 10th stage on Tuesday. He is now third, less than two minutes behind Eiking, with the three-week Grand Tour race just past the halfway point.

Guillaume Martin stayed second overall, less than a minute behind Eiking, who finished 10th on Wednesday. Mas remained in fourth place, ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez.

Thursday’s 12th stage will take riders on a hilly 175-kilometer (109-mile) route that finishes in Córdoba.

