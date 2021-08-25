State Sen. Anne Carney will have office hours from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 9, at Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road. She will be available to answer questions and provide updates on work the Maine Legislature has accomplished.

Carney, a Democrat, represents Senate District 29, which includes Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough. She is chairwoman of the Judiciary Committee and a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Carney may be contacted via email at [email protected], or by calling 287-1515.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: