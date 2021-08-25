FAIRFIELD — Local police are seeking information about a woman found deceased at the end of a driveway Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfield police and Fairfield-Benton Fire and Rescue were called to the Martin Stream Road at 2:43 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman at the end of the caller’s driveway, according to a release from Fairfield Police Department.

Officer Matthew Bard was first on scene and attempted to render aid. The fire department arrived shortly after and determined the woman was deceased.

The woman has been identified, officials said, but that name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Officer Bard was assisted on scene by Fairfield Police Department Detective Capt. Paul St. Amand and Sgt. Patrick Mank, as well as Detective David Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy is pending, according to the release.

Officials are asking anyone who saw a woman walking on the Martin Stream Road in Fairfield in the early morning hours Wednesday to call the Fairfield Police Department at 207-453-9321. Police noted there is no indication of danger to the public in this case.

