NEW HIRES

Maine Farmland Trust has a new president and CEO to help advance the future of farming in Maine: Amy Fisher. Fisher brings significant leadership experience to the role, having served for the past seven years as executive director of the foundation for the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, an organization known for advancing sustainable shellfish aquaculture worldwide. Prior to joining the institute, she was based in New England, with roles at Boston University, Simmons University and St. Francis House. Fisher is a graduate of Bates College, holds a master’s degree from Boston University, and is enthusiastic to return to Maine. Maine Farmland Trust is a pioneering statewide organization that advances farming in Maine by protecting farmland and supporting farmers to access land and grow thriving farm businesses.

Simons Architects, of Portland, has announced several new hires. Noah Jacques, Samantha Mellecker and Emma Olson have joined as architectural designers. Jacques is a graduate of the University of Maine at Augusta’s architecture program and is a resident of Winthrop. Olson graduated from Tulane University with a master’s degree in architecture and is a resident of Portland. Mellecker graduated from the University of Virginia and is also a resident of Portland. Steve Hoffman has joined Simons as a staff architect. A graduate of Auburn University, Hoffman has over 20 years of diverse experience in professional practice, teaching, building and community development. Certified as a passive-house designer, Hoffman brings his passion for sustainability and community architecture to Simons. He is a resident of Portland. Morgan Hahn has joined the firm as a marketing and business development associate. She graduated from Thomas College and is a resident of Portland.

Shipyard Brewing Co. has extended its Portland-based leadership team with the appointment of David Phillips in the role of chief operating officer. Phillips, an Australia native, recently settled in Maine and has had a relationship with Shipyard for several years, having led its Australian launch in 2019. The role is a new addition to the business and comes as Shipyard furthers its standing as a global brand. In addition to its considerable national distribution in the United States, Shipyard is also brewed and distributed under license in the United Kingdom and Australia, and Phillips will aid in further expansion of both local and international markets.

PROMOTIONS

KeyBank has promoted Michael Marchus and Ashley Shawley to business banking relationship manager positions.

Marchus joined KeyBank in 2011 as a licensed branch manager in Auburn. In 2017, he relocated to Connecticut to accept an area retail leader position in that market. His newest role as business banking relationship manager brings him back to Maine, where he will serve business banking customers in the southern Maine region, including South Portland, Kennebunk, Kittery, Saco and Scarborough. Marchus and his family live in Litchfield.

Shawley will be responsible for serving business clients throughout the greater Augusta area, including Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Falmouth, Bath, Freeport and Yarmouth. She has 12 years of banking experience, joining KeyBank in 2012 as a personal banker in Lewiston. She was promoted to branch manager in Augusta later that year and then to area retail leader in 2018, covering the central Maine area. Shawley and her family reside in Farmingdale.

Market Decisions Research has announced the promotion of Patrick Madden to president. Madden, who previously served as the firm’s executive vice president, will take the helm as lead executive from owner Curtis Mildner, who will retain ownership of the company while assuming a new role as an adviser to management. Madden has been with Market Decisions since 2003 and currently serves as principal investigator on a wide range of research projects for nonprofits, government agencies and health care organizations. As president, he will be surrounded by a senior executive team that has also been with the firm for nearly 20 years. Madden lives in Dayton with his wife and two children, and enjoys spending time outdoors in Maine year-round and accumulating home improvement projects that drag on far too long.

Kennebunk Savings has announced new branch managers at its Dover, New Hampshire, and Eliot locations. Erica Place, formerly branch manager in Dover, is stepping in at Eliot, while the former assistant branch manager in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Dory Polanco, is moving up to manage the Dover location.

