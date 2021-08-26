BIDDEFORD — Dennis Paul Bolduc, 75, of Biddeford passed away suddenly on Aug. 20, 2021, at St. Andre Health Care.

He was born in the old Webber Hospital in Biddeford on Oct. 14, 1945, son to the late Louis and Irene (Alarie) Bolduc.

Dennis lived an extraordinary and simple life. Even though he may have faced more mental and physical challenges than most, he met each of them with unparalleled positivity and strength. His limitations never hindered his drive to set and achieve goals in both his work and personal life. He worked for White Star Laundry and Hannaford and was a first-degree member of the Knights of Columbus — all of which he was extremely proud. He will be remembered for his kind demeanor, gentle heart and most of all his smile.

Dennis enjoyed the simple things in life; like attending movies (especially at the old Mutual Theatre in Saco) some of his favorites being westerns, and time spent with family during summers and holidays.

Dennis is survived: by his sister, Madeleine of Biddeford; his brother, Michael and wife Loyce of Biddeford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by: his brothers, Philip Jr. and wife Ursula of Maryland and Gerald and wife Pat of California.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. — both at Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery following the service.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Biddeford Estates and St. Andre Health Care. Besides family, the care you extended to Dennis to provide him with such a good quality of life will be remembered and is much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Dennis’ name are asked to consider Knights of Columbus in Biddeford, council 12941.

