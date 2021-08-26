The Friends of the Kennebunk Free Library will host a book sale on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in conjunction with the town’s HarvestFest.
The sale will be held outside (weather permitting) and will move indoors if needed.
“Come and support the library and get some great deals on gently-used books and media,” said Michelle Connors, library director, in a news release. “Please bring your own bags.”
According to the news release, current Friends of Kennebunk Free Library will each receive two free books. Membership forms for joining the Friends will be available.
For more information, call the library 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]
