The Bloomberg Opinion editorial you published Aug. 21 (“Another View: Can the U.S. recover from the Afghanistan debacle?”) makes the point that the president should “recognize this misadventure as a failure.”
Bloomberg is certainly right about that. However, the Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board failed to draw the most important lesson from it: We have no business taking military action in other parts of the world unless American citizens are being attacked there.
Bloomberg Opinion states, “Abandoning loyal Afghan allies to their fate will haunt future U.S. interventions around the world.” They failed to say that we simply should not be engaging in such interventions. Diplomatic efforts, yes, but not military action. We should stop believing that we can control what goes on in other countries through our military.
Intervening in the internal affairs of other countries is ethically wrong. It is also doomed to failure. We should have learned that in Vietnam, but we did not, and now we repeated that in Afghanistan. I hope we can stop being slow learners.
Cushman D. Anthony
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
The Maine Monitor sues York County for jail call records
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Magazine reader poll votes Thornton Academy best Maine private school
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford-Saco celebrate River Jam and Fringe Fest Aug. 20, 21
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford clothing store evolves with new products and new space
-
Times Record
Planes of all shapes, sizes set to roar over Brunswick
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.