I remember asking for a stuffed polar bear for my 10th birthday. I had passed by one in a store, and it was so cute and fluffy that I had to have one. His name was Snow and I used to pretend that he roamed through the icy lands of my imagination.
Little did I know that there are real-life Snows living in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which has the highest concentrations of onshore polar bear denning habitats in America’s Arctic.
Polar bears are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and unfortunately, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge was opened to oil and gas drilling by Congress in 2017. If drilling begins, the polar bears’ habitats will be destroyed, further placing their future in peril.
Right now, drilling efforts in the refuge have been delayed, but we must act to permanently protect the refuge and ensure that all wildlife in the Arctic have homes to live in. Future 10-year-olds should be able to imagine their own stuffed polar bears living happily in the refuge, and for them, we should be doing all we can to protect it. We have to stop the sale of oil leases in the Arctic forever, for the polar bears’ sake and for every child’s own Snow.
Alex Smalto
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
The Maine Monitor sues York County for jail call records
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Magazine reader poll votes Thornton Academy best Maine private school
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford-Saco celebrate River Jam and Fringe Fest Aug. 20, 21
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford clothing store evolves with new products and new space
-
Times Record
Planes of all shapes, sizes set to roar over Brunswick
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.