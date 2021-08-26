BETHEL — A Maine museum will play host to a chunk of rock it said is the largest intact Mars rock on Earth.
The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum said the specimen weighs 32 pounds and is about 10 inches at its longest point. The museum said the rock was the result of an asteroid impact on the surface of Mars that ejected material into an Earth-crossing orbit in space.
There are less than 500 pounds of Mars rock known to exist on Earth, the museum said.
The rock is known as “Taoudenni 002.” The museum in Bethel said it will include the rock when it opens to the public on Sept. 1.
The museum said it is planning a reception with limited capacity on Aug. 31 to celebrate the acquisition of the rock. Two scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration are expected to attend, the museum said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Golf: Mt. Ararat tops Edward Little, Mt. Blue, to kick off season
-
Nation & World
Virus surge breaking hospital records, afflicting more children
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Orioles make it two in row, crush Angels
-
Local & State
Maine museum to host large chunk of Mars rock
-
Nation & World
U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.