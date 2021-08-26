Cam Newton returned to practice for the New England Patriots on Thursday, but that did not necessarily produce any clarity for the team’s quarterback situation.

Coach Bill Belichick didn’t clear things up, either, when asked if he has chosen a starting quarterback for the Patriots’ season opener against Miami in two and a half weeks.

“I don’t have a timetable on that. I can’t tell you,” Belichick said during a morning press conference Thursday. “Yeah I’m not sure. I’m not sure exactly how that will go.”

Newton returned to practice Thursday after a five-day absence for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols for players who are not fully vaccinated. His return followed the most impressive performance by a Patriots quarterback all summer Wednesday, when Mac Jones completed 33 of 39 passes during the first of two joint sessions with the Giants.

Newton led off the first team drill in Thursday’s practice, taking three reps before ceding to the rookie, who also took three reps.

The Patriots will hold their final training camp practice Friday before Sunday’s preseason finale at the Giants.

Newton missed time due to a “misunderstanding” about COVID testing rules, and Belichick bristled when asked to further elaborate on how Newton didn’t know what the protocols were.

“I don’t have anything to add. We released a statement. I don’t have anything more to add without getting into a lengthy thing. It was a misunderstanding. I’ll leave it at that,” Belichick said and then added. “He didn’t go against team rules. There was a misunderstanding. It’s exactly what I said in the statement.”

The Patriots said in their statement that Newton “traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area. … Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility.”

Related Headlines Patriots trade running back Sony Michel to Rams for 2022 draft picks

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous