ROCKPORT – David H. Maxwell, 66, passed away peacefully August 20, 2021 in his Rockport home with his loving wife, Lori, by his side, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Wilmington, Del. on March 18, 1955 to Henry L. and Arpine Semerjian Maxwell. He grew up in the Fairfax and Chalfonte neighborhoods, attending local schools and made many friends who are still best friends today. He graduated from Concord High School in 1973.

David graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in economics and started his first job in New York City with JC Penney in their buying department. In 1981, David returned to Delaware (Newark) and joined a small group of “ground floor” employees in a converted Acme Supermarket which was the founding of Maryland Bank, N.A. David dedicated himself to MBNA. Along with many other dedicated employees, he helped MBNA grow into a premier worldwide credit card and financial institution. David was promoted and transferred many times-from Delaware to Georgia to Ohio and finally to Maine, becoming a senior executive vice president and directed the development of several call centers throughout Maine and New Hampshire. He managed 14 sites and up to 5,000 people.

David’s move to Maine and his love of dogs brought him to meet his wife Lori from whom he gained two wonderful daughters, Rosalie and Annah Sullivan.

In 2004, he accepted a two-year assignment managing collections for MBNA in Chester, England where he provided his whole family the opportunity to explore new places, experience different cultures, enjoy great adventures, and meet new friends along the way.

David retired in 2008 and began hiking daily with his black lab, Emmi on the Maiden Cliff Trail in beautiful Camden Hills State Park in Camden. David and his faithful friend hiked throughout all seasons and in any kind of weather, never tiring of the sweeping views of the mountains of Maine and beautiful vistas of Penobscot Bay. Together they logged over 6,500 miles. David also hiked many National Parks (some multiple times) with his two brothers, nephews and close friends, including Acadia, Yosemite, Rocky Mountain, Glacier, Waterton Lakes, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, Sequoia, Kings Canyon, Big Bend, Zion, Bryce, Crater Lake, as well as Mount Katahdin’s Knife Edge in Baxter State Park in the northern reaches of Maine, and Mount Washington in the White Mountains. Quandary Peak in Colorado was his highest mountain at over 14,000 feet. He thoroughly enjoyed the research and planning of these trips. David met unique and very interesting people. He made many new hiking friends through the years.

Another retirement hobby was golf. David took lessons and then met friend, Paul Neagle. They partnered up to play several local tournaments as well as enjoyed many rounds at the Rockland Golf Course. Together they also participated in the National Toboggan Races at the Camden Snow Bowl as “The 2 Golfers”.

Always having a love for music, David took classical piano lessons. He thoroughly enjoyed playing the piano and practiced diligently everyday. He looked forward to his lessons and enjoyed his teachers Leitha Christie and later, Matthew Mainster.

David enjoyed and followed many sports but was best known as a life-long Raiders fan who bled silver and black.

He will always be remembered for his generosity, fairness, leadership and his everlasting appreciation of the unconditional love of his parents, a trait which he passed to his family.

David is survived by his wife, Lori; and daughters Rosalie and Annah; his brothers and their families, Henry L. Maxwell Jr. and his wife Marie, their daughters, Christine Slothour and her husband Coty, Lindsey DiGiacomo and her husband Joe; James J. Maxwell and his wife Wendy, their children Wes, Conner, Sean Martin and his wife Hannah, Ashley Martin and her husband Doug Anderson; brothers-in-law and their families, Sumner Philbrook and his wife Glenys, their sons, Byron Philbrook and his wife Jillian, Jason Philbrook and his wife Kristin, Ronald Philbrook and his wife Joyce, their daughter Carrie Tessier and her husband Jason, Todd Philbrook and his wife Michelle, their son Nathan Philbrook and his wife Aleigha; several great-nieces and nephews; cousins; and best friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with David’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

For anyone wishing to do so, David contributed often to the following,

Armenian Association For The Disabled (PYUNIC),

6606 Cantaloupe Ave,

Van Nuys, CA 91405,

pyunic.org or

POPE Memorial Humane Society,

PO Box 1294,

Rockland, ME 04856,

popehumane.org

Guest Book