WESTBROOK – Leslie A. Bennett of Ash Street, Westbrook, passed away in his sleep at The Pine Point Assisted Living facility early Monday morning, August 23, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine Bennett of Westbrook; and their children, Rick (Debra) Whitcomb of Phoenix, Ariz., Randy (Jane) Whitcomb of Gorham, Ron (Annette) Whitcomb of Windham, and Helen Whitcomb of Gorham; along with seven grandchildren, Andrew Whitcomb, Matthew Whitcomb, Desirae Alexander, Kamron Alexander, Taylor Whitcomb, Cory Whitcomb, and Ryan Whitcomb, all who love and miss him dearly.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, August 29 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St. where a memorial service will be held, 2 p.m. To express condolences and to participate in Leslie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

