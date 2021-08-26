MANCHESTER, N.H. – Lorraine Marguerite (Moreau) Shaw, 86, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her granddaughter’s home surrounded by her loved ones in Manchester, N.H.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1935, in Westbrook, daughter of the late Philip and Dometile (LeBlanc) Moreau, Lorraine married the love of her life, the late Robert F. Shaw (former Mayor of Manchester) at the age of 19 back in her hometown of Westbrook, on August 12, 1954.

Lorraine worked side by side with her husband, Bob, as he traveled around the country in the Army, while raising their four children together.

Lorraine received the Paul Harris Award for “Service Above Self” from the International Rotary Club. This award truly symbolized what Lorraine Shaw demonstrated in all aspects of her life. She was a devoted Catholic, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.

In addition to providing a good home for her family she liked to have fun. She would join her friends for BINGO nights weekly where they would go early to play cards and speak French to catch up on each other’s lives. She loved knitting, baking, going to the Bruins games and watching football on television. Lorraine Shaw will be missed but the memories of her and the impacts on others’ lives will never be forgotten. They are forever in our hearts.

Lorraine is survived by her four children, Robert Shaw and his wife Joyce, Diane Carrier and her husband Michael, Linda Shaw, and Donald Shaw and his wife Louise; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Ryan Smith, Michael Shaw-Carrier and husband Kevin Bilodeau, Lauren Jackson, Meagan Lisboa, Danielle Carrier, Kara Buechel and husband Thomas, Matthew Smith, Angelique Dippel and husband Timothy, CJ Shaw and wife Nicole, and Kyle Shaw; 15 great-grandchildren, Gabriella Lisboa, Ava Lisboa, Cameron Buechel, Olivia Buechel, Charlotte Shaw, Benjamin Shaw, Caroline Shaw, Timothy Dippel, Mia Dippel, Ariella Dippel, Riley O’Connor, Mason O’Connor, Evelyn Smith, Cassius Jackson, Brecken Smith; a brother, Philip Moreau, a sister, Anita Moreau; and many other extended family members and friends.

A memorial gathering will take place at Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Rte. 3, Boscawen, N.H. at 12 p.m. To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit http://www.csnh.com.

