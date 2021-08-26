BLUE HILL — Deer Isle philanthropist S. Donald Sussman has pledged $2 million for Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital’s campaign to build a new hospital.

“The hospital’s modernized campus will be named in honor of Sussman’s gift,” said hospital spokeswoman Kelley Columber.

The hospital issued a statement announcing the gift on Tuesday.

“We are deeply appreciative of Mr. Sussman’s extraordinary generosity,” said John Ronan, president of Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. “His continued trust and support of the health care we provide throughout the Blue Hill Peninsula and beyond is remarkable.”

The new hospital will have a full-service emergency department, laboratory, imaging, rehabilitation services and primary and select specialty care as well as individual patient rooms, according to plans.

“Maine is a very special place because it has a very special sense of community, and Mainers deserve the best health care possible when they fall ill,” said Sussman. “I am pleased to be able to contribute to Northern Light Blue Hill’s ability to provide top quality health care in modernized, renovated facilities to all who need it, and I encourage other donors and leaders in the area to consider joining me in this important effort.”

Columber said Sussman also provided significant support to the hospital’s last campaign. The Sussman Health Center, which will be renovated during the upcoming modernization project, is named in his honor.

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital launched the Keeping Our Promise campaign earlier this summer.

While the projected cost of the project is $19 million, the gap between funds in hand and the funds needed is $8 million, Columber said. “Our goal is to raise as much of this gap as possible.”

Hospital administration and physicians continue to work with architects, engineers and designers to finalize plans for the new building and for renovations to the existing Sussman Health Center, Columber said.

“We are still on track for a spring 2022 groundbreaking,” the spokeswoman said.

“This lead gift presents the hospital with an amazing opportunity,” said Ruth Calas, director of philanthropy. “Mr. Sussman’s interest in rural health care is to be commended; his financial support will certainly make a difference in our ability to provide quality health care for the peninsula well into the future.”

Sussman, a hedge fund manager, rescued the Portland Press Herald from insolvency in 2012 and sold it three years later to current owner Reade Brower of Rockland.

Those interested in making a philanthropic commitment should call Calas at 374-3411 or visit northernlight.org/BlueHillPromise.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: