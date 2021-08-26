SOCCER

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves and FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi converted the final chance to lift the MLS team past a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game late Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The MLS team won the shootout 3-2 after finishing regulation tied 1-1.

Liga MX MVP Jonathan Rodríguez scored in the 20th minute of regular time, and Jesús Murillo evened it on a header off a cross from Los Angeles FC teammate Eduard Atuesta early in the second half.

The penalty shootout was a thriller: Turner won the game’s MVP award by stopping shots by Rogelio Funes Mori and Salvador Reyes, and Pepi – an 18-year-old Mexican-American prodigy from Texas – finally ended it on MLS’ fifth attempt.

The first matchup of these leagues’ top players in MLS’ midseason showcase was the latest step in the increasingly close ties between the U.S./Canadian league and Mexico’s top division. The teams put on a memorable evening at Los Angeles FC’s sold-out Banc of California Stadium in the heart of a cosmopolitan American city with a vibrant Mexican flavor.

CHARGED: Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, police said Thursday.

The 27-year-old Mendy was suspended by City pending an investigation. Cheshire Police said the charges relate to incidents that are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. He was due to appear in court on Friday.

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017. He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t feature against Norwich on Saturday.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with forward Andrei Svechnikov on an eight-year contract, which is set to keep the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.

The team said Thursday the deal will pay the 21-year-old Svechnikov an average annual value of $7.75 million per season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Svechnikov has been a fixture and physical presence on Carolina’s top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

He was a restricted free agent and the team had long been in extension talks with him, though Waddell had floated the possibility of a shorter-term “bridge” type deal to ensure getting something done if a long-term deal couldn’t be reached.

CYCLING

SPANISH VEULTA: Magnus Cort Nielsen earned another sprint victory at the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday to win a hot and hilly 12th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead.

Cort Nielsen was launched by an EF Education teammate down the final stretch of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) route ending in Cordoba, Spain, and stayed ahead of Andrea Gagioli to beat the Italian by almost a wheel length. It was the Dane’s second win at this year’s edition of the Vuelta and his fifth career stage victory at the Spanish race.

“The whole team did a great job today,” Cort Nielsen said. “I managed to get over the two climbs and my team did a great job delivering me for a the sprint.”

With temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius (96 degrees Fahrenheit) at times, riders tried to stay cool as possible with the help of water bottles supplied by their teams. The route that started in Jaén traversed the medieval city of Córdoba before it went up and over two climbs and looped back to a finish in the southern city.

The results left the overall standings untouched. Eiking, a Norwegian rider for Intermarche-Wanty, leads Guillaume Martin by 58 seconds. Two-two defending champion Primoz Roglic, who is considered the race favorite given the number of mountain stages ahead, is third at 1:56 behind. Roglic was involved in an awkward group crash on a flat stretch when several riders tumbled into one another on a sharp corner. But he was quickly escorted back to the peloton by his Jumbo-Visma team.

