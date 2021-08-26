BASEBALL

Cameron Thorning hit a two-run homer and struck out seven over 3⅓ innings as Michigan defeated Hawaii 2-1 in a semifinal Saturday at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Michigan’s win set up a championship game Sunday against Ohio, which defeated South Dakota, 5-2. It will be the first-ever meeting between teams from the same region in the title game.

Both teams advanced out of the Great Lakes region, as LLWS bids were awarded to two teams per region because COVID-19 travel restrictions meant international clubs couldn’t participate.

Michigan’s squad beat Ohio 9-1 when they last met in the Great Lakes final.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Margo Carlin scored the tying goal off a deflection with 1:02 remaining in regulation and Fusine Govaert converted a penalty corner 2:30 into overtime as Boston College rallied for a 3-2 win over Maine at Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Hana Davis got both goals for Maine (0-1), including a go-ahead tally midway through the fourth quarter.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Justin Haley used a late push from Daniel Hamric to edge Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger and win a rain-delayed race at Daytona International Speedway.

Kaulig claimed three of the top four spots Saturday. Haley got a run on the outside, thanks to Hemric’s push, and powered by one of his teammates, Allmendinger, as well as Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports in the final few hundred feet.

Allmendinger beat Allgaier by a fender for second. Another Kaulig driver, Jeb Burton was fourth, just ahead of Hemric.

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell a first career pole.

World champion Lewis Hamilton placed third.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Memphis Grizzlies waived veteran guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star guard, played 45 games last season with the Hawks and Clippers. He was acquired on Aug. 16 in a deal that sent guard Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.

WNBA: Riquna Williams scored 15 points and Kelsey Plum added 14 as the visiting Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever, 87-71.

The Aces (19-7) closed to within a half-game of the Connecticut Sun (19-6) for the top seed in the playoffs.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals at Calgary, Alberta.

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also each scored twice for the five-time defending champions.

NHL: The Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet to Canadiens restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a response to Montreal trying to poach Carolina’s Sebastian Aho the same way two years ago.

Kotkaniemi signed the offer sheet for $6.1 million for next season. The Canadiens have seven days to match or receive a first- and a third-round pick as compensation.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Ferran Torres scored twice as Manchester City dismantled Arsenal, 5-0.

The visitors conceded two goals in the opening 12 minutes, then played with 10 men for 55 minutes after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a two-footed lunge on João Cancelo.

It was the third straight loss to start the Premier League season for Arsenal, which has yet to score.

• Chelsea salvaged a 1-1 draw at home against Liverpool despite playing half the game with 10 men after Reece James was sent off for blocking the ball on the line with his right hand.

Mohamed Salah got the equalizer for Liverpool from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, canceling out Kai Havertz’s header off a James corner kick.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski recorded a hat trick and set a Bayern Munich record by scoring in 16 consecutive games as he led the team to a 5-0 rout of Hertha Berlin.

Gerd Muller had a 15-game scoring run for Bayern in 1969-70.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Romain Bardet won the mountainous 14th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking of Norway did well to limit the damage to his overall lead.

Bardet, a three-time stage winner at the Tour de France, claimed his first win at the Spanish race by dropping the last of his companions in a breakaway on the day’s third and final climb. The French rider finished the 103-mile route in western Spain in 4 hours, 20 minutes, 36 seconds.

Eiking leads Guillaume Martin of France by 54 seconds in the overall standings. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic reduce his deficit to 1:36.

