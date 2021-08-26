MIAMI — Tropical Storm Ida has formed near Jamaica, and it could threaten Cuba and the Cayman Islands before strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane ahead of a Gulf Coast landfall.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic that are expected to turn into tropical depressions by the weekend. None of the systems is a threat to South Florida at this point.

Here’s what else to know:

Tropical Storm Ida forms in the Caribbean Sea

An Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter plane found the strengthening depression near Jamaica was, in fact, Tropical Storm Ida.

A 5:20 p.m. EDT update statement said the storm was now packing 40 mph maximum sustained winds and a defined center. It was headed northwest at 14 mph and was about 100 miles west-southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and 130 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

Cuba and the Cayman Islands issued tropical storm warnings for their islands earlier Thursday. The hurricane center’s latest forecast shows Ida crossing the Cayman Islands Thursday night and over or near western Cuba late Friday.

The current forecast calls for Ida to strengthen into a hurricane after it passes Cuba, and rapidly intensify to 110 mph maximum sustained winds – right on the cusp of a Category 3 storm – before making landfall in Louisiana on Monday morning.

Atlantic disturbance forecast to turn into tropical depression

Another area of low pressure forecasters are closely watching was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 600 miles east of Bermuda early Thursday.

Favorable environmental conditions are possible, and the system could turn into a tropical depression later this week or during the weekend as it slowly moves toward the northeast, according to the hurricane center.

It had a 50 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 70 percent chance of formation in the next five days, as of the 2 p.m. update.

The next name on the list is Julian.

Where is the tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic going?

Forecasters are also monitoring a tropical wave that was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles on Thursday.

The disturbance could see some development as it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the next several days. On Thursday afternoon, its formation chances jumped up again to 60 percent for the next 48 hours and 70 percent through the next five days.

Forecasters said the system is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend while it moves west-northwest. It’s expected to turn north early next week.

The name after Julian on the list is Kate.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »