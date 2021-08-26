York County Senior College will hold class both online and in-person this fall.

The all-volunteer organization provides classes for those age 50 plus, who seek on-going intellectual stimulation and sociability with peers. It’s an affordable program with no prerequisites, no entrance exam, no homework, and no tests and no credits.

In dealing with the impact of COVID-19, YCSC has adapted to online courses via Zoom, and to a totally online registration program called CourseStorm, which can be accessed through the website yorkcountyseniorcollege.org. More in-depth course descriptions are available in CourseStorm.

For more information, go to the YCSC website address: yorkcountyseniorcollege.org or email [email protected] or call (207) 282-4030.

To register for a class: on the website click the Courses/Sites tab, then scroll down the page to the CourseStorm link. Membership (still only $25/year) in senior college is required to register for a course, and all courses are $25 each. Online registration eases and speeds up the process for students and YCSC administration and provides students with immediate confirmation of the registration. While online registration is preferred, mail-in registrations can be made by mailing your check payable to YCSC with your name, address, email address, phone number, and the course(s) for which you wish to register to: YCSC, UMA/Saco Center, 4 Scamman St., Ste. 18, Saco, ME 04072.

Online Zoom classes include:

Mondays: Ancestry – Fred Boyle – Sept. 20, 1 p.m., 8 weeks

Tuesdays: Writing from Memory – John Forssen – Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m., 6 weeks

Wednesdays: Book Talk – Arlene Jackson – Sept. 8, 10 a.m., Every other week for 8 sessions

Chair Yoga for Today’s Lifestyles – Andrea Brown Gleason – Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m., 5 weeks

Introduction to Addiction – Jeff Goldsmith, MD, DFASAM – Sept. 22, 1 p.m., 5 weeks

Thursdays: 1960s: The Loss of Innocence – Lorraine Dutile Masure – Sept. 9, 10 a.m., 8 weeks

Conservatives and Liberals; Not Conservatives Vs. Liberals – Mike Berkowitz – Sept. 9, 1:45 p.m., 8 weeks

Introduction to Meditation – Jeff Goldsmith, MD, DFASAM – Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m., 8 weeks

Fridays: History of York County Communities – Series of 3 community overview lectures, 2 p.m.

Oct. 1 – ‘The Kennebunk Area’ – Cynthia Walker, Brick Store Museum

Oct. 15 – ‘The Saco Region’ – Anatole Brown, Saco Museum

Oct. 22 – ‘The Sanford/Springvale Community’ – Tom Gagne, S/S Historical Society

Onsite, in-person courses, to take place at the UMA Saco Center:

(Masks required, as well as proof of Covid-19 vaccination)

Tuesdays: Basic Drawing – Michelina Callahan – Sept. 7, 1 p.m., 8 weeks

Thursdays: Carolyn Chute: Redux (‘The Beans of Egypt, Maine’) – Kathleen Harder – Sept. 9, 10 a.m., 6 weeks

Onsite, in-person courses, at the Anderson Learning Center in Springvale:

(Masks required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination)

Fridays: Beginning Watercolor – Judith Gaudet – Sept. 10, 9 a.m., 8 weeks

Open Art Group – Gary Wood – Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m., 8 weeks

Writing Memoirs – Fleurette Bannon – Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m., 8 weeks

Outdoor course:

Thursdays: Plein Air Painting – Pat Wood – Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m., 6 weeks – 1st meeting at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco

