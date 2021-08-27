State health officials reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the state continues to experience a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections, particularly among the unvaccinated.

There were two additional deaths reported.

According to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has logged more than 1,500 additional cases since last Friday and the seven-day average now stands at 216. Four weeks ago, Maine’s seven day-average was roughly 70 and the average for the week ending on July 1 was just 24 — nine times lower than the current average.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are also rising quickly again in Maine, prompting leaders of the state’s four large health care networks on Thursday to make an unusual, joint appeal to unvaccinated Mainers to get their shots. New hospitalization figures were not yet available Friday morning. But as of Thursday, there were 133 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, 59 of whom were in critical care and with 27 connected to ventilators.

Also concerning, there were just 39 intensive care unit beds available statewide as of Thursday as hospitals see increases in severely ill COVID and non-COVID patients.

Hospital leaders urged Mainers to get vaccinated, if they haven’t yet, as well as for everyone to renew their efforts when it comes to wearing masks in public settings, physically distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.

“We’ve reached a critical moment in the pandemic, where what Mainers do moving forward will determine what happens next,” said Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 incident commander for Northern Light Health, the parent company of Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland. Jarvis was joined Thursday by representatives of MaineHealth, MaineGeneral Health and Central Maine Healthcare.

All 16 counties in Maine are now experiencing either high or substantial levels of community transmission based on federal criteria. As a result, masks are now recommended in indoor, public settings for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all 16 counties in Maine, based on the latest data from the Maine CDC.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 74,966 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in March 2020. The two additional deaths reported on Friday increased the total COVID-related deaths in the state to 928.

Much of the nation is experiencing a surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the more contagious delta variant. Maine continues to have one of the lowest infection and death rates in the country as well as among the highest vaccination rates.

On the vaccination front, 70.9 percent of eligible Maine residents and 62.5 percent of the total population had received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot vaccine distributed by Johnson & Johnson.

This story will be updated.

