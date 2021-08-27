Girl Scouts bark up the right tree with cookie fundraiser

The Girl Scouts in Troop 1518 have done a very special good deed for K-9 Kora of the Windham Police Department. They used the money they made from cookie sales to purchase a vest to help protect the dog when she is on duty out in the field. The department is very grateful for this generous gesture.

Lowell Preserve conservation project underway

The town of Windham is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and there are some environmental concerns about the rapid pace of development we are seeing at this time. Because of this, the town has recently completed its first Open Space Plan, which prioritizes conserving certain areas for Windham residents to use for fun and recreation. One of these areas is the Lowell Preserve. To determine the best way to conserve the 308-acre parcel of land, a partnership has been forged with the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust. Together, they will strive to continually update and care for the trails, improve the wildlife habitat and create a welcoming experience for people of all ages. The trust is hoping to raise $30,000 towards these improvements. If you would like to learn more about how you can help in this worthwhile cause, visit prlt/lowellproject. With your help we can protect this beautiful outside space for many generations to come.

Clothes Closet open

If you’re looking for good-quality, gently used clothing for yourself or your family, consider visiting the Windham Clothes Closet, located in the Family Resource Center at 377 Gray Road. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All the clothes are in great condition, and what’s more, everything is free. It’s a perfect place to do some back-to-school shopping, so pop on in and pay them a visit. For more information, call 892-1931.

Poses with Ponies

If you are a horse lover who also enjoys the relaxing benefits of yoga, you’ll want to join Ashley Flowers Yoga for Poses with Ponies, happening from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, 279 River Road. Experience the peace and joy that comes with practicing yoga in the lovely fields that surround the paddocks, where you can also see the horses graze. The cost to attend is $35. For more details, contact 892-3040.

Apple-picking field trip

The fruit and the time are both ripe to do a little apple picking Sept. 8 as the Windham Parks & Recreation department takes area seniors for a trip to Libby’s Orchard in Limerick. This is a wonderful activity where participants are taken by golf cart to the spot in the orchards of their choice to pick apples to their heart’s content. The facility also has an onsite bakery that offers tantalizing baked goods. The group will also enjoy a delightful lunch at the Peppermill Restaurant, a real favorite with the group. The trip starts at 10:30 a.m. and will return at 3:30 p.m. The price is $10 a person. For more information or to register, call 892-1905.

Dundee Park changes hours

Dundee Park has new hours of operation for the duration of the summer. If you’d like to pay them a visit and take advantage of the beautiful beach and picnic facilities, be aware that the park now opens at 10 a.m. and the gates close at 6 p.m.

