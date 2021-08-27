I don’t recall Mike Tyson being a philosopher. By the time the Tyson era emerged, I’d thrown in the towel regarding any further interest in prizefighting. But a recent op-ed on The Hill noted this elegant observation : “Everyone has a plan – until they get punched in the mouth.” Succinct, that.

It was brought up in the context of President Biden’s highly criticized, much-maligned withdrawal from Afghanistan. I replied: “And like a Tyson fight, there was no way it was going to end without pain. But unlike his predecessors, Biden at least had the courage to step into the ring, and stop the fight, while the crowd booed the decision.”

George W. Bush, of course, launched the whole Afghanistan adventure – egged on by Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Barack Obama happened to be in office when we (Navy SEALs, actually) whacked Osama bin Laden. Game over? Nah – Obama stepped up activity. Donald Trump, doubtless imagining Afghan golf resorts, made a deal of some sort with the über-trustworthy Taliban. After all, he’s the master of “the art of the deal” – especially with like-minded criminals. The scale of corruption (a trillion-plus dollars) was never before imagined, even by Trump.

As “mounting criticism” of Biden’s awkward withdrawal continues, let’s at least recognize him for being the commander in chief with the chutzpah to get us the hell out. Bruised, battered and taking the heat, he steadfastly and courageously stands behind his decision – and so do I.

History will make clear that, ultimately, we are all responsible for Afghanistan. We should all feel embarrassed and guilty. Because we are.

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

