Re: “MaineHealth says it will fire workers who don’t get vaccinated” (Aug. 20):

According to MaineHealth: “Inclusion is the act of creating environments where everyone feels and is welcomed, respected, supported, and valued to fully participate. We believe every person’s voice adds value and that no one person can or should be called upon to represent an entire community.”

I’ve been a nurse in southern Maine for the past 30 years, most recently under the MaineHealth umbrella for the past 15 years. Clearly, this definition of “inclusion” does not include the small percentage of us who self identify as people probably with natural immunity to the coronavirus and decline the free offers of the COVID vaccine.

I do not fear vaccines, I actually promote them typically. Nor do I fear COVID or any virus, yet I stand strongly in my conviction that every patient and every person has the right to decline any drug or procedure.

It is heart-wrenching at times, yet in October, when the state of Maine says I can no longer practice nursing, I look forward to continue serving my communities – whether I am managing vacation rental properties, selling real estate or bagging groceries at Hannaford – and I will do it with the same joy that health care has offered me all these years. Stay well friends!

Nancy Chaves

Sanford

