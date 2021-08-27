Maine State Music Theatre weathering storm, thanks to community

“Jersey Boys,” Maine State Music Theatre’s production celebrating the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, opens next week. Our first mainstage production in two years is energetic, entertaining, and something we are very proud of, but it is unfortunately not the only reason we are making headlines this week.

Many of you have followed the tumultuous journey arts organizations like ours have taken throughout the pandemic. You may have already heard our disappointing news that due to waning ticket sales we will no longer be producing several of the shows we planned for the Westbrook Performing Arts Center: “Cinderella,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Rocky Horror Show.”

In the past 24 hours, we’ve seen an outpouring of support for our team, making this tough decision even more difficult. We know many of you are upset and worried about how COVID will affect you personally and how it affects the local businesses that make this beautiful region of Maine what it is.

I often say that we are shepherds of Victoria Crandall’s dream. She founded this company more than six decades ago, and it is our job as stewards of her dream to produce excellent, Broadway-quality theatre here in Brunswick. Our job is also to make intelligent decisions that will allow your grandchildren’s children to see that same quality theatre another six decades from now.

We have implemented requirements for masking and vaccination or proof of negative test results from our audience, following the guidance of Maine CDC’s Dr. Shah, who has said if you are masked and vaccinated, you are very safe. We hope you will choose to join us for “Jersey Boys” Sept. 1-19 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Next year, we’ll be bringing Broadway back to Brunswick in full swing with a complete summer season at the Pickard Theater! One way to help MSMT right now is to purchase a subscription to the 2022 season. MSMT will be back stronger than ever, thanks to you, the community that makes all our work possible.

Curt Dale Clark,

Artistic Director, Maine State Music Theatre

Brunswick

Build the bridge now

It is refreshing to see such support for the new “bridge to the future” around town. As a new bridge supporter, I have been patiently waiting for the construction to begin. The Design Advisory Committee, representing the citizens of the towns of Topsham and Brunswick worked diligently, with public input throughout the entire process, to come up with a bridge that will serve the community for many years to come. I want to congratulate them on a job well done!

I am looking forward to walking across the new bridge, with amazing lookout areas on both sides to view the natural surroundings, the rushing water and the hydroelectric dam. To have a bridge that provides access to bicyclists on both sides with clearly marked green lanes, without nasty grates to maneuver around, will be a refreshing change. The three new parks on both sides of the Androscoggin will be a welcome addition to our towns for so many to enjoy. As an area resident, I am beyond excited for the construction to begin. It’s time to build the new bridge now!

Am Goldkrand,

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: