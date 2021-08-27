The New Orleans Saints will enter their post-Drew Brees era with Jameis Winston as their starter at quarterback.

Winston won the quarterback competition with Taysom Hill and is expected to be named the Saints’ starter for their Sept. 12 season opener against the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans, according to multiple reports. The Saints declined through a spokesman to provide official confirmation.

Hill returns to the all-purpose role that has made him a valuable contributor on offense and special teams. Winston, the former top overall selection in the NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will continue his attempt to revive his career under the tutelage of Coach Sean Payton.

Winston provided some glimpses of promise during the preseason and increasingly appeared to be the clear-cut winner of the quarterback derby. He could bring the downfield passing game back into the Saints’ offense, although he’ll have to avoid the mistakes that marred his Buccaneers tenure.

Winston was particularly impressive in the Saints’ preseason victory Monday night over the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Superdome. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, posting a near-perfect passer rating of 157.5. Hill also threw a touchdown pass, but overall he connected on a modest 11 of 20 passes for 138 yards.

Winston’s one-year contract with the Saints is worth $5.5 million and also includes $7 million in possible incentives. He re-signed with the Saints in March as a free agent, one day after Brees announced his retirement after 20 NFL seasons during which he became one of the most prolific passers in league history and teamed with Payton to lead the Saints to a Super Bowl triumph that reestablish the franchise as a unifying force in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

In six NFL seasons, Winston has thrown for 19,812 yards with 121 touchdown passes and 88 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie after being the top pick in the 2015 draft, ahead of Marcus Mariota, out of Florida State. Winston has had one of the dozen 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history (Brees reached that mark five times for the Saints). He threw for 5,109 yards for the Buccaneers in 2019, when he also threw 30 interceptions to go with his 33 touchdown passes.

SAINTS-CARDINALS TIME CHANGE: Kickoff for Saturday’s preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Saints at the Superdome has been moved up seven hours because of the potential for Tropical Storm Ida to hit the Louisiana coast as a strong hurricane by Sunday.

The Saints announced the game will be start at 1 p.m. and that the change was agreed upon after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL.

BROWNS: Coach Kevin Stefanski surprisingly said Friday that Baker Mayfield and some “select” Cleveland starters will play in Sunday night’s nationally televised exhibition finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Not wanting to risk injuries, Stefanski had kept his starting quarterback and the majority of his starters on the sideline for the team’s first two preseason games.

“We’re just making decisions individually based on who needs to get some reps, making those decisions based on these practice reps, based on the joint practice reps, based on game reps,” Stefanski said following practice. “So we’ll hold some other guys out.”

There have been a range of methods – and opinions – across the league for playing starters in preseason games. Most teams have played their first-stringers at least a little, often giving their starting QBs a series or two. Stefanski did not say how long Mayfield will be in the game or which other starters will see action with him.

“We have a plan, but I want to see how it goes,” he said.

