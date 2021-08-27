TOPSFIELD, Mass. – Ara was a rare blend of compassion and integrity balanced with drive and determination. The impact he left in Portland is tangible and ethereal. His legacy started with the Residence Inn – the first major development in what at the time was an underserved and untapped section of the City. This project took vision, courage and confidence. With that keystone project, he was able to build the AC Hotel and Twenty Thames luxury condominiums, which raised the bar in Portland for quality construction and design. These projects provided the launch pad for millions of investment dollars in commercial and retail buildings, giving a vibrancy and spirit to Portland’s India Street neighborhood. These measurable achievements will withstand the test of time. But, even more meaningful than those significant accomplishments, is all the ways in which he touched and influenced the lives of those of us who were privileged to call him a partner, mentor and friend. Ara’s love for his family was paramount. Everything he did was for his wife, Terri Lee and their children, Danielle, Alec and Luca. He gave them homes in New England where he spent his time running, biking, skiing, swimming, coaching, boating and being a reliable and trusted dad, husband and friend. Ara found heaven on earth with his love of the outdoors. His need for steep and deep was shared with his buddies at home and in Portland and he skied up north and out west this past spring with the guys, nieces and his children. Deep, lasting, respectful relationships defined Ara. His cherished friends from childhood thorough his life in Portland all share one thing: a fiercely loyal relationship that spanned decades. To know Ara was an honor. To become a friend and remain in his life was a given. Ara felt that cemeteries were a terrible waste of good real estate. He’s right. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephens Armenian Church in Watertown, where he was christened, on Tuesday August 31, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Salem Country Club in Peabody at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly, Mass. Monday, August 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Information, directions, condolences at http://www.campbellfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the charitable foundation, established by Ara and Terri Lee to support research for a cure.Donations can be sent to“Strong MindsCharitable Foundation”P.O. Box 394,Topsfield, MA 01983

