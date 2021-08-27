PORTLAND – William “Bill” Bushey passed away surrounded by family on August 21, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 73.

Bill was born on June 13, 1948 to Bernard and Marion (Wentworth) Bushey. He was one of five children. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Deering High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the army. In 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Frances M. Sloan. They lived in Texas and Maryland while he was in the service. After he left the army, they settled in Portland to raise two sons, William Jr. “Billy Jr.” and Stephen.

Bill loved driving the big trucks. He drove tractor trailers for over 35 years for several companies.

Bill enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. Always there to offer help or lend a hand when needed. His pride and joy were his wife, Fran, his kids Billy Jr. and Steve, grandkids Billy III, Zachary and daughter-in-law, Barbara.

Bill was predeceased by his parents; and oldest son, Bill Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Frances of Portland; his son, Stephen and significant other Kirsten Hefler of Westbrook; his daughter-in-law, Barbara (O’Malley) Bushey and grandson Billy III of Portland; Zachary, his fiancé Amber Direnzo of Windham; three brothers, Mike and his wife Kelly of Hudson, Tim and his wife Linda of Buxton, Tom of Parsonsfield, his sister, Peggy Sloan of Westbrook; an aunt, Mary Lane; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes, 199 Woodfords St., Portland on Sunday, August 29, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A mass is set for 10 a.m. Monday August 30, at Jones, Rich and Barnes. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery South Portland.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Donations may be made in William’s name to DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

