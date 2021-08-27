Down East Magazine has published its “Best of Maine 2021” list of readers’ choices for Maine’s best of everything businesses. Many of the winning choices and finalists are from the southern Midcoast region. Congratulations to them and to all of the other top vote-getters.

• Maine-made Chocolate and Candy winner: Wilbur’s of Maine, Freeport and Brunswick

• Food Truck winner: Taco the Town, Brunswick

• Distillery winner: Cold River, Freeport

• Ice Cream winner: Gelato Fiasco, Brunswick

• Ice Cream finalist: Fielder’s Choice, Brunswick

• Hard Cider finalist: Norumbega Cidery, New Gloucester

• Taproom/Tasting Room winner: Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick

• Taproom/Tasting Room finalist: Maine Beer Company, Freeport

• Bakery winner: Wild Oats, Brunswick

• Coffee Shop winner: Coffee by Design, Freeport

• Coffee Shop finalists: Aroma Joe’s and Little Dog, both in Brunswick

• Coffee Roaster winner: Wicked Joe Organic Coffees, Topsham

• Donut finalist: Frosty’s Donuts, Brunswick

• Breakfast/Brunch Spot finalists: Blueberries, Topsham, and Mae’s Café & Bakery, Bath

• Brewery finalist: Maine Beer Company, Freeport

• Burger finalist: Thoroughfare, Yarmouth

• Pizza winner: Otto’s, Yarmouth and Brunswick

• Pizza finalists: Pat’s, Yarmouth and Brunswick, and Portland Pie Company, Brunswick

• Market for Seafood finalist: Cantrell’s Seafood, Topsham

Dolphin Marina in Harpswell has announced its fall hours. The restaurant will close at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, for staff appreciation days and reopen Wednesday, Sept. 1, with a new schedule: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dolphin Marina will close for the season Oct. 9 and prepare for the opening of its sister restaurant, Embark at 61 Maine St., Brunswick, on a date to be announced. 515 Basin Point Road, Harpswell, 833-6000.

The Farm Store at Wolfe’s Neck Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring fresh produce and goods canned from the center’s own farm products. The selection includes jams, sauces and pickled veggies. The store is located next to the café in an open air tent. 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, 865-4469.

Vessel & Vine, 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick, has announced its September wine class schedule: Sept. 1, Marie’s FAVES; Sept. 8, Loire Valley; Sept. 15, Corsica; Sept. 22, Chile; Sept. 29, Gamay. Wine classes start at 6 p.m. and include the wines and an appetizer platter. Cocktail classes are Sept. 16 and 30. Classes fill quickly so call 721-3000 to reserve at $45/person.

