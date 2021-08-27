In the beginning of August, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Sam L. Cohen Adult Day program resumed its operations with a limited member capacity. It is open for members on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located in Biddeford, the Sam L. Cohen Adult Day program serves members from communities throughout Southern Maine. It provides a home-away-from-home experience for individuals with memory impairments including Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The program incorporates the latest in therapeutic approaches in person-centered care, providing a safe environment for members while encouraging socialization, cognitive and physical activities, and maximum independence.

To protect the health of its members, their families, and staff, SMAA safety protocols and procedures follow the most recent Maine CDC COVID-19 related guidelines. “The safety of our members, their families, our staff and our volunteers is of the utmost importance to SMAA. That’s why we are taking slow and careful steps to re-open programming,” said Megan Walton, CEO of SMAA, which was previously located in Scarborough.

“The reopening of the Adult Day program is important not only for its members, but also for their care partners,” said Marilyn Durgin, the program’s coordinator. “The socialization that members get at the program will alleviate the impact of social isolation many have experienced in the past months, while the care partners will get a bit of a break, get back to their normal routines, and know that they will be able to keep their loved ones longer at home.”

“While we can’t accommodate 50 members at this time as we once could,” said Walton, “we are enthusiastic to welcome back a smaller group of members. I encourage families who are interested in our care to get in touch so that we can add you to our waiting list as soon as possible.”

To learn more about Sam L Cohen Adult Day program, visit https://www.smaaa.org/adultdaycenters/ or contact Marilyn Durgin at [email protected] or 207-396-6508 with questions about eligibility and enrollment.

