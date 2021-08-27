BATH — The last of a new class of stealth destroyers left the Maine coast for sea trials Friday.
The ship, the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, was constructed at Bath Iron Works. The trials will be the first time the ship hits the Atlantic Ocean.
The warship is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has touted as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history. The ship is 610 feet long. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers constructed in Bath starting in the late 1980s were a little less than 510 feet.
The new ship left 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. He died in 1973.
“We’re honored to send this wonderful ship to sea trials on the birthday of its namesake, President Lyndon B. Johnson,” said David Hench, a Bath Iron Works spokesperson.
The 36th president’s daughters christened the warship at a ceremony in Bath in 2019.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox notebook: Hernández, Arroyo added to COVID-related injured list
-
Business
Warship to be named for LBJ heads to ocean for sea trials
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Jameis Winston named starter for Saints, replacing Drew Brees
-
Business
Stocks rally to records amid relief rates will remain low
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey notebook: Venerable Sanford coach to retire after 2021 season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.