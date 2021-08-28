FOOTBALL Coach: John Hardy (first year) 2020 results: No season

2019 record: 2-7 (Lost, 49-0, to Kennebunk in Class B South quarterfinals) Top returning player: Charlie Benider (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 4 BIDDEFORD, Sept. 10 @ Portland, Oct. 8 MARSHWOOD, Oct. 15 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “We’re young and we’re growing. The last time most of the seniors played it was on JV. We have good athletes. We’re teaching them football, but it’s a very coachable group. We’ve been talking about Football 101. We want to get the ball in our athletes’ hands and get it downfield. We’ll run motions and screens. That keeps it fun for the kids. We want to be competitive and grow the program. We’re trying to bring ‘Ram Pride’ back.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering welcomes back a former standout to lead the program. Hardy, Class of 2011, was part of the last great era of Rams football and was a standout receiver, playing with the likes of Jack Heary and Jamie Ross for former coach Greg Stiliphen. Hardy went on to play at the University of Maine before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach under Rob Susi. Hardy took over a year ago when Deering wasn’t able to compete due to the pandemic and while the learning curve will be steep, Hardy believes these Rams could surprise.

Senior Wally Tibbets, who has a great arm, will be the quarterback and will also serve as a place-kicker. Benider, the lone player back with much varsity experience to speak of, junior Remijo Wani and senior Johnny Alves will handle the ball in space and look to spark the offense. Senior Dempsey Brady is a top lineman.

On defense, Brady will anchor the line, Wani will make life difficult for the opposition at linebacker and in the secondary, Benider leads the way.

Deering isn’t concerned with wins and losses this season as much as it is learning the game and improving. Look for this squad to be much better by November with an eye on carrying that momentum over to success in future years.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Joel Costigan (11th year, 82-49-16 overall record)

2020 results: 6-4 (no postseason)

2019 record: 5-7-3 (Lost, 2-0, to Kennebunk in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: David Kita (Senior), Carlos Adriano-Muaco (Junior), Ezekiel Appel (Junior), Patricio Mowa (Junior), Adilson Vidal (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 3 @ Scarborough, Sept. 18 GORHAM, Sept. 20 @ Falmouth, Sept. 22 @ Cheverus, Oct. 13 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: ”We have more speed than we’ve had in most years. We graduated a large group of talented and amazing young men who were incredible leaders. It is my expectation this year to do even better than last year. I hope that our juniors can continue developing into strong leaders and have breakout seasons and that our newcomers can positively represent the Deering Rams, embodying the soccer culture we have been building over the past decade. We’re excited about the development of soccer and the sub-culture in Portland and hope we’ll be included in the conversation.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering made some positive strides a year ago and scored some highlight-reel goals. While the Rams didn’t get to take part in a postseason due to the pandemic, they have reason to believe they could have made a deep run. This year’s team will get that chance and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Deering will be strong in the midfield, as Appel, Mowa and Vidal all have experience. Adriano-Muaco can put the ball in the net and even more impressive than his finishing touch is his goal celebrations. Kita will also see time up top, as will junior Chandrel Lazo. Appel and Kita will also see time on the back end, anchoring the defense. Seniors George McDonnell and Mohammed Turki will both have a chance to be the last line of defense in goal.

The Rams will be tested early by some of the best teams in Class A South, but they welcome that challenge. Look for this squad to show steady improvement and be a threat by late-October. No one will want to match up with Deering when the playoffs roll around.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Paul Cameron (first year)

2020 results: 2-5-1 (no postseason)

2019 record: 3-11 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Francesca Freeman (Senior), Ella McGowan (Senior), Zuzia Varney (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 18 @ Gorham, Sept. 21 CHEVERUS, Sept. 25 FALMOUTH, Oct. 7 WINDHAM

Coach’s comment: “My goal for this year with my team is to try and coach them up to a point where we surprise a few people and they punch a little bit above their weight. As long as the kids in my program work hard, are coachable and give me 110 percent every day, I’ll be happy and we’ll surprise ourselves and hopefully some others. That’s all I can ask for. My goal is to emulate the success (of the traditionally strong programs) eventually, and build the program at Deering to the point where we also become one of the top teams in our league in the years to come.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering begins a new era this season with a new coach and new optimism. Cameron played semi-professionally in his native England, then came to the United States, where he has coached at Major League Summer Camps, in Connecticut and in Maine for Seacoast United and with the PAYSA program. Cameron inherits a program that is eager to improve and climb up the standings.

This year’s offense will be led by Varney, who will see time both in the midfield and up top. Sophomores Grace Marino and Shay Rosenthal and freshman Elsa Freeman also hope to put the ball in the net. Defensively, Freeman and McGowan return and are joined by promising freshman Mya Landry. Seniors Courtney Jackson and Anna Krush will both see time in goal.

After qualifying for the playoffs every year between 2009 and 2015, the Rams have fallen short the past four full seasons and of course last year, there was no postseason due to the pandemic. This year, everyone will get in with an open tournament and Deering could be a very dangerous foe by the time the playoffs arrive. Look for this group to show steady growth and return to competitive status in quick order.

FIELD HOCKEY (co-op with Portland)

Coach: Beth Arsenault (22nd year)

2020 results: 0-7 (no postseason)

2019 record: 0-13-1 (no postseason)

Top returners: Taysia Blazejewski (Senior), Ella Burdin (Senior), Halle Chase (Senior), Meribel Collin (Senior), Chloe Croce (Senior), Rosmeli Delgado (Senior), Indiah Martell-Cote (Senior), Isabelle Moran (Senior), Maddie Morrison (Senior), Seneca Ward-Bailey (Senior), Delainey Black (Junior), Gabbie Harrigan (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 4 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 13 @ Westbrook, Sept. 15 WINDHAM, Sept. 28 SOUTH PORTLAND, Oct. 4 FALMOUTH, Oct. 11 CHEVERUS



Coach’s comment: “We can only really go up in terms of strictly statistical expectations, but in the big picture, our hope is to continue to attract significant numbers of players to the team. We feel a little like stewards of the sport in the city at this point after the dissolution of Deering’s program and we want to make sure that any girls who want to learn to play field hockey or continue to play the sport and meet their potential have an avenue to do so. We are at 37 players right now and feeling really good about our numbers. This year, we probably welcomed more experienced players in than in the past several years. That is exciting, but we are also thrilled with the progress many of our upperclassmen, who first learned the sport in high school. We are also thrilled with our senior leadership and excited for the upcoming season.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op team has good numbers this season and is hoping to work its way back into contention.

Burdin will be in goal and will be tested by some of the best teams in the state. Sophomore Deyonce Ward will also see some time in the cage. Defensively, Black, Chase (a tri-captain), Delgado and Morrison will lead the way. Blazejewski and Ward-Bailey are the other tri-captains and they’ll anchor the midfield. They’re joined by Collin. Portland/Deering hopes the offense comes from the likes of Croce, Harrigan, Martell-Cote and Moran. A promising future is represented by a lot of new faces. Juniors Hannah Caron, Hannah Dionne, Francesca Marinaro and Sophie Volk, sophomores Ainsley Dunn and Erin Winship and freshmen Ruby Chase, Hadleigh McPartlan and Leah Sigfridson hope to step in and gradually make their presence felt.

Portland/Deering last won a countable game back in 2016. This year’s team looks to end that drought. It will be a work in progress, but look for this squad to show steady improvement during the season and lay the foundation for even bigger things down the road.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Nika Francois (third year)

2020 results: No season

2019 record: 1-13 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Katie Gallagher (Senior), Bella Nieves (Senior), Nicole Quang (Senior), Morgan Shibles (Senior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 13 PORTLAND, Sept. 27 @ Portland, Oct. 7 CHEVERUS, Oct. 9 GORHAM, Oct. 12 @ Scarborough

Coach’s comment: “We have a great group of girls with the willingness to learn and give their best efforts on and off the court. My goals are to continue to foster the development of a positive and strong mental attitude on the court. We will continue working together to improve our skills and becoming a top tier program in our league. I expect this season to be a great one, as always.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has been a strong program despite its relative youth and after a year without competition, the Rams have high hopes this fall.

Four seniors return to anchor the team. That group includes the setter, Gallagher, hitters Nieves and Quang, and Shibles, a blocker. A junior and a pair of sophomores arrive to add depth. Junior Hope Paquette is the libero. Sophomores Maya Gayle (an outside hitter) and Lara Gin (a middle blocker) should step right in and make an impact.

Deering figures to show steady improvement and will be in the mix to be a factor when the playoffs begin.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Gerry Myatt (19th year)

2020 results: No state meet

2019 results:

(Boys) 12th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) DNQ for Class A state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Deven Abrams (Senior), Alexey Seredin (Senior), James Tedder (Junior), Sam Anderson (Sophomore), Max Stratton (Sophomore)

(Girls) Megan Cunningham (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “The boys hope to qualify as a team. We’ll be on the bubble with several other teams. Megan is the only girl, but she’s a tough competitor. She’ll rise to the occasion.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has a small but determined group this fall. The boys’ squad is led by Seredin, who came in 10th at last year’s state qualifier. Also returning are Abrams (33rd), Tedder (34th), Anderson (57th) and Stratton. Newcomers to watch include seniors Vaughn Howard and Willem Van Oostrem, sophomores Henry Cossaboom, Levi Pelletier and Luca Richards and freshman Asa Tussing. The Rams believe they can compete for a state meet berth and with a little luck and a little good health, that could be the end result. On the girls’ side, Cunningham is the team. She was 22nd at last year’s qualifier and has been a force throughout her high school career. Look for her to excel as an individual right through the state meet. GOLF

Coach: Greg Stilphen (second year) 2020 results: (DNQ for Class A state match)

Top returners: Ethan Corson (Senior), Jackson Forrest (Sophomore), Conor Greene (Sophomore) Coach’s comment: “This season, we look to replace two seniors who helped re-establish golf at Deering. The team is excited about the challenges ahead and focusing on qualifying as a team to the state championships. So far, our commitment to improving as individual golfers, maintaining a consistent and positive demeanor on the course and supporting and challenging each other’s growth as golfers has been outstanding. As a team, we are looking forward to the challenge of recreating the proud tradition of Deering golf in 2021 and beyond.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering didn’t field a golf team in 2019, but the program returned last year and even produced one of the top individuals in the state, Nick McGonagle, who was sixth individually at the Class A state match. McGonagle has graduated, but the Rams appear to be in good shape to compete this fall. Corson, Forrest and Greene all have varsity experience and will look to not only help the team to big things, but to make a mark as individuals as well. Several newcomers will also help the cause. That group includes seniors Eli Bigelman, Harrison Greene and Qwest Newhall and freshman Dash Newhall. Deering is in a tough division, playing the likes of perennial powers Falmouth and Scarborough, but the Rams will spend the regular season honing their skills and getting better so they can play their best round at the state qualifier. Don’t be surprised if Deering is among the teams still playing on the final Saturday and the program promises to only get stronger in the years to come.

