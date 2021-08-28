FOOTBALL (CO-OP TEAM WITH GREELY)

Coach: John Fitzsimmons (14th year, 72-52 overall record)

2020 results: No season

2019 record: 3-6 (Lost, 34-8, to Lawrence in Class B North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Andrew Boyce (Senior), Cooper Bush (Senior), Teddy Hanley (Senior), Max Howe (Senior), Nick Lund (Senior), Ben Wentworth (Senior), Finn Caxton-Smith (Junior), Rocco Mancini (Junior), Matt Phillips (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 3 GORHAM, Sept. 11 WINDHAM, Oct. 1 @ Lawrence, Oct. 15 BREWER, Oct. 22 @ Brunswick



Coach’s comment: “I like our skill and toughness level and our camaraderie is very strong. We have 10 kids from Greely this year. We’re a team on the rise. We enter the season with optimism. We have a good quarterback and skill people and our line is coming along. We’re very balanced on offense. We want to stretch the defense. I’m confident we can run up the middle and Cooper’s an outstanding passer. That makes us a difficult team to defend. I think we’ll be competitive and can surprise some people this year.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: The Falmouth/Greely co-op team is ready to make some noise in Class B North this year and even if it’s not on the short list of favorites, it might be one of the last squads standing nonetheless.

Falmouth/Greely will boast a dynamic offense, one led by Bush, a captain, at quarterback. He’s got a lively arm and can run as well. Look for him to target Howe, senior Nick Fallon and junior tight ends Lucas Dilworth and Taylor Evers. The team will be strong rushing as well, as Lund, the fullback, will open holes for Boyce, Caxton-Smith and Hanley. The line features Phillips at right tackle, Greely’s Brayden Pembroke at right guard, Wentworth at center, Greely junior Luke Jackson at left guard and sophomore Will Gale at left tackle. At least that’s the plan to start. Mancini, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 290 pounds, is rehabbing an injury and should return early in the regular season. Once that happens, he’ll be the top lineman. Look for this squad to score a lot of points.

Defensively, Falmouth/Greely will rely on Gale, Mancini, Pembroke, Philips and Wenworth on the line. The linebacker corps is led by Jackson. Fallon is a top defensive back.

Falmouth/Greely has some big tests right out of the gate and should get a quick idea of where it stands relative to the other top contenders/traditional powers. Good health will be paramount for the squad’s hopes. If Falmouth/Greely can maintain its starting lineup, it will be able to match up with everyone it sees and a winning season, and likely a deep playoff run, will ensue.

BOYS’ SOCCER



Coach: Dave Halligan (35th year, 404-104-47 overall record, 12 state championships)

2020 results: 8-1-1 (no postseason)

2019 record: 15-2-1 (Beat Lewiston, 5-2, to win Class A state title)



Top returning players: Charlie Adams (Senior), Andrew Christie (Senior), Mason Farr (Senior), Ben Pausman (Junior), Mason Quiet (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 10 GORHAM, Sept. 20 DEERING, Sept. 25 CHEVERUS, Oct. 19 @ Portland



Coach’s comment: “We lost seven or eight guys from the group that won states two years ago, but we have a good mix of veterans and upcoming players this year. Everybody’s in the same boat. Kids haven’t had a real season in two years. For a lot of them, it’s their first taste of varsity play. It’ll be about how quickly they develop. It’s a good league with a lot of good teams. I think we’ll be one of the top teams at the end.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth is almost always a top team by the end and two years ago, it reached the Class A pinnacle for the first time. Last year, Falmouth would have made a run at a championship, but didn’t get the opportunity, as there was no postseason due to the pandemic. This fall, the newly named Navigators believe they’ll make another title run and with Halligan, who was just inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, leading the way, they can never be ruled out.

Falmouth’s offense is always dynamic and this year, look for Adams and Farr to lead the way. The midfield will be strong behind Christie, Pausman and Quiet. Junior Bennett Cameron will make his presence felt as well. As usual, the Navigators will be tough to score on, as Smith, junior Jackson Boyd and freshman Griffin Farr will be top defenders. Senior Sean McDonald will be in goal.

Falmouth will get an early idea of just where it stands when it takes on a Gorham team which is always strong. The Navigators will have a steep learning curve, but they have the capacity for greatness. Expect steady improvement, plenty of wins and when all is said and done, a team capable of going all the way.

GIRLS’ SOCCER



Coach: Andrew Pelletier (ninth year, 66-40-14 overall record)



2020 results: 4-4-2 (no postseason)

2019 record: 9-4-3 (Lost, 1-0, to Scarborough in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Avery Quinn (Senior), Molly Scribner (Senior), Jordan Wolf (Senior), Abbie Ford (Junior), Elise Gearan (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 9 GORHAM, Sept. 23 @ Cheverus, Sept. 28 WINDHAM, Oct. 11 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 19 PORTLAND



Coach’s comment: “We lost an All-New England defender and two former All-State players from a year ago. We are going to be a young team and will have a few girls stepping into really important positions on the field. We are lucky to return the top goalkeeper in the state in Jordan, who will lead a brand new defense. We will hope for a variety of players to provide the goal-scoring this year. Our goals will be to grow as the season goes, get better each week and work hard to compete with the top teams in Class A South. There will be loads of talented teams and we will be able to keep games competitive with the top teams in the division.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth has a lot of inexperience, but also great numbers, 50 kids, the most in Pelletier’s tenure. The newly-dubbed Navigators should be vastly improved by the time the postseason rolls around.

One reason Falmouth won’t take many lumps this year is Wolf, an elite goalkeeper, who returns for her final season. Other veterans are Quinn and Scribner in the midfield and Ford and Gearan at forward. Four newcomers figure to make a quick impact. Sophomore Josie D’Andrea and freshmen Gwen Long and Mackenzie Verlee will be at forward, while sophomore Mallory Kerr helps out on defense.

The Navigators are chasing the elite teams in the league, but they know they can play with anyone. It will take a little time, but this is going to be a team that no one will want to play in late October.

FIELD HOCKEY



Coach: Robin Haley (25th year, 226-150-20 overall record)



2020 results: 4-3 (no postseason)

2019 record: 7-9 (Lost, 3-1, to Gorham in Class A South quarterfinal)

Top returning players: Katie Bruce (Senior), Chloe Bush (Senior), Mallory Roy (Senior), Megan Sauberlich (Senior), Mia Wrisley (Senior), Chloe Libby (Junior), Brooke Saulter (Junior), Anna Turgeon (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 @ Scarborough, Sept. 10 WINDHAM, Sept. 17 NOBLE, Sept. 20 @ Gorham, Sept. 24 @ Massabesic, Oct. 8 @ Biddeford



Coach’s comment: “We’re working hard and having fun. We’re excited about the chemistry of this group. We have a versatile group of players who can play multiple positions. We continue to show promise in the preseason. We hope to be in the mix at the end of the season. I’m optimistic.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth has a strong core of upperclassmen this season and if it can put the pieces together, it will be a contender in Class A South.

The midfield/forward line figures to produce many goals, as Bruce, Bush, Roy, Saulter, Turgeon and Wrisley will all contribute to the scoring effort. A pair of new seniors, Izzy Hanaburgh and Bryce McDaniel, could also make an impact. The defense is anchored by Libby and Sauberlich. Adele Gamage and Jenna Nunley were vying for time in goal when this edition went to press and it’s likely they’ll both see action.

The newly dubbed Navigators will be competitive with everyone they face. Some early success would go a long way toward propelling the team into a good playoff spot where it could make life miserable for anyone they face.

VOLLEYBALL



Coach: Larry Nichols (third year, 33-1 overall record, two state championships)



2020 results: No season

2019 record: 17-0 (Beat Scarborough, 3-1, to repeat as Class A state champions)

Top returning players: Emily Charest (Senior), Mackenzie Nichols (Senior), Victoria Abbott (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 3 YARMOUTH, Sept. 11 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 14 @ Greely, Sept. 21 BIDDEFORD, Sept. 25 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 28 @ Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 1 @ Gorham, Oct. 4 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 7 @ Scarborough

Coach’s comment: “We’ve lost some great players to graduation, so this will be a building year. I look at other teams having a good idea of who they want to be, but for us, it’s plug and play. We’re a work in progress with a new system. We’ll stay in attack mode. We’re in the second tier, but by the end of the season, we want to look totally different than we do right now.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth has been simply unbeatable in recent seasons, but standouts like Annika Hester and Katie Philips have departed. The Navigators still have some talent to work with, however.

Charest will be the setter this season, while Abbott plays opposite and Nichols will be in the middle. Senior Bella Joyner is the defensive specialist. Juniors Kylee Armer (setter or hitter) and Amelia Graffam (outside hitter) will also help the cause.

While Falmouth might not be the favorite in Class A this season, no contender would be wise to overlook the Navigators. This is a team that will show steady improvement over the course of the campaign and come playoff-time, as usual, Falmouth will be at its best.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coaches: Jorma Kurry and Danny Paul (18th year, three state championships)



2020 results; No state meet (boys and girls both qualified)

2019 results:

(Boys) 4th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 2nd @ Class A state meet



Top returners:

(Boys) Ryan Gray (Senior), Kevin Lu (Senior), Bode Retherford (Senior), Logan Ross (Senior), Declan Frueh (Junior), Isaac Seeker (Junior), Miles Woodbury (Junior), Daniel Kim (Sophomore)

(Girls) Ava Dries (Senior), Lila Findlay (Senior), Viviana Griffin (Senior), Teagan Barry (Junior), Fiona Hanrahan (Junior), Abby Murdick (Junior)

Coach Kurry’s comment: “Both teams are rebuilding a bit after graduating large and talented senior classes, including some of the best runners to come through Falmouth High School. Nonetheless, the pieces are in place for a successful season if the teams can stay healthy and work consistently. After a breakout track season, Logan Ross in particular, is ready to make a name for himself on the trails. This is a hard-working and positive group and that will take them a long way.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth’s suffered some key losses to graduation, but the program reloads and should be among the top teams in Class A when all is said and done.

The girls’ squad lost its top three scorers from last year’s SMAA qualifier, Sofie Matson, Karley Piers and Eva Clement, but Griffin (14th) is back. She’s joined by Dries (23rd), Findlay (26th) and Hanrahan (29th). Barry and Murdick also have experience. A solid freshman class suggests that the Navigators will be strong for many seasons. Keep an eye on the development of Keira Alcock, Maeve Ginevan, Kate Retheford, Adriana Rogow, Eli Tardiff and Dahlia Verrill. Falmouth has placed in the top five at the state meet every year since 2012. If the pieces fall into place, it will be among the elite again.

On the boys’ side, while Ben Greene and Faran Igani have departed, Ross is back to lead the way. He was seventh at last year’s SMAA qualifier and will be one of the very best runners in the state this fall. Frueh (23rd at last year’s qualifier), Woodbury (28th) and Gray (47th) are other top returners. Lu and Retherford have experience, while Kim and Seeker look to be part of the pack as well. New senior Joey Rouhana and freshmen Ethan Jason and Chris Jaynes will help the cause. Falmouth is always a team that is at its best at the end of the season and that will be the case again this autumn.

GOLF



Coach: A.J. Simokaitis (third year)



2020 results: (3rd @ Class A state match)

Top returning players: Mitch Ham, John Hwang, Jack Stowell, Dominic Tracy

Coach’s comment: “We’re very excited for the potential of this season. We’ve got a young team. This is promising for us as we’ve had a strong team the last two years. We look forward to get some of the newcomers in the mix as we get rolling with the season. We should be contenders as we near the time of states.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth is always one of the top teams around, as was the case a year ago. The Navigators are poised for big things again in 2021.

Three players return who scored at last year’s state match. Stowell shot an 80 a year ago and tied for fourth place in Class A. Tracy (85) and Hwang (87) also have experience on the big stage. Ham is another veteran. Carley Iannetta, Boden Joyce and Brennan Rumpf are new to the team and will make an impact.

Falmouth is in a tough division and will be tested during the course of the season. It wants to be at its best for the qualifier and if the Navigators get to the state match again, the sky is the limit.

