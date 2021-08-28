CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — American Sean Crocker shot a 6-under 64 to move up and share the lead after the third round of the European Masters on Saturday.

Crocker had six birdies and an eagle-3 at the 14th to finish on 10 under alongside Renato Paratore. The Italian’s round of 69 included retrieving his ball when it landed on a spectator’s backpack.

They led by one stroke from two Englishmen, Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan, and Jorge Campillo of Spain who all carded 1-under 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre club.

Twelve players are within three shots of the co-leaders, including Andy Sullivan who is at 7 under after making double bogey on the par-4 18th.

Sullivan, who played on Europe’s 2016 Ryder Cup team, put his approach shot into the green-side water.

Swirling winds made scoring trickier on the high-altitude Swiss Alps course with rain falling on the leading groups.

Crocker had been 11 shots off the lead after shooting a 71 on Thursday, then carded rounds of 65 and 64.

“I bogeyed the first hole and then kind of got a little aggressive,” the Zimbabwe-born University of Southern California graduate said of his Saturday round.

CURTIS CUP: Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches Saturday to beat Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup in Conwy, Wales.

Zhang went 4-0-1 for the week at Conwy Golf Club, finishing with a 1-up victory over Emily Toy in the anchor match. By then, the United States had won so many matches that the Curtis Cup had already been clinched. That added to a 12 1/2-7 1/2 victory for the United States, which extended its dominance in the premier team event for women’s amateur golf. The Curtis Cup began in 1932 and the Americans now lead the series 30-8-3.

