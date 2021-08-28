GOLF

Coach: Brian Bickford (10th year, one state championship)

2020 results: (Class A state champions)

Top returners: Alex Schumacher (Senior), Connor Albert (Junior), Ruth Weeks (Junior), Eric Hanson (Sophomore), Will Klein (Sophomore), Landon Werner (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: ”We’re hoping for a good run, but we’ll have to rely on a lot of underclassmen to step up. We’re looking for some good matches in our league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely made the most of a tough situation a year ago, capturing the Class A state title in the midst of COVID restrictions. The Rangers would love to repeat this fall, but it won’t come easily.

Individual Class A champion Andrew Klein has departed, but Greely returns Albert, who was ninth in Class A a year ago with a round of 82 at the state match, as well as Weeks (the runner-up at the girls’ state match with a round of 89). Hanson, Klein, Schumacher and Werner will all look to step up their game. Newcomers Karina Beacham, Luca Bianca, Zach Doane and Brogan Raftice are in the mix for spots as well.

The Rangers will be tested by top foes like Gorham, Thornton Academy and Windham in the regular season, but if they’re fortunate enough to make it back to states, they could be a force again on the big stage.

FOOTBALL (CO-OP TEAM WITH FALMOUTH)

Coach: John Fitzsimmons (14th year, 72-52 overall record)

2020 results: No season

2019 record: 3-6 (Lost, 34-8, to Lawrence in Class B North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Andrew Boyce (Senior), Cooper Bush (Senior), Teddy Hanley (Senior), Max Howe (Senior), Nick Lund (Senior), Ben Wentworth (Senior), Finn Caxton-Smith (Junior), Rocco Mancini (Junior), Matt Phillips (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 3 GORHAM, Sept. 11 WINDHAM, Oct. 1 @ Lawrence, Oct. 15 BREWER, Oct. 22 @ Brunswick



Coach’s comment: “I like our skill and toughness level and our camaraderie is very strong. We have 10 kids from Greely this year. We’re a team on the rise. We enter the season with optimism. We have a good quarterback and skill people and our line is coming along. We’re very balanced on offense. We want to stretch the defense. I’m confident we can run up the middle and Cooper’s an outstanding passer. That makes us a difficult team to defend. I think we’ll be competitive and can surprise some people this year.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: The Falmouth/Greely co-op team is ready to make some noise in Class B North this year and even if it’s not on the short list of favorites, it might be one of the last squads standing nonetheless.

Falmouth/Greely will boast a dynamic offense, one led by Bush, a captain, at quarterback. He’s got a lively arm and can run as well. Look for him to target Howe, senior Nick Fallon and junior tight ends Lucas Dilworth and Taylor Evers. The team will be strong rushing as well, as Lund, the fullback, will open holes for Boyce, Caxton-Smith and Hanley. The line features Phillips at right tackle, Greely’s Brayden Pembroke at right guard, Wentworth at center, Greely junior Luke Jackson at left guard and sophomore Will Gale at left tackle. At least that’s the plan to start. Mancini, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 290 pounds, is rehabbing an injury and should return early in the regular season. Once that happens, he’ll be the top lineman. Look for this squad to score a lot of points.

Defensively, Falmouth/Greely will rely on Gale, Mancini, Pembroke, Philips and Wenworth on the line. The linebacker corps is led by Jackson. Fallon is a top defensive back.

Falmouth/Greely has some big tests right out of the gate and should get a quick idea of where it stands relative to the other top contenders/traditional powers. Good health will be paramount for the squad’s hopes. If Falmouth/Greely can maintain its starting lineup, it will be able to match up with everyone it sees and a winning season, and likely a deep playoff run, will ensue.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Andreasen (24th year, 226-115-34 overall record, four state championships)

2020 results: 4-5-1 (no postseason held)

2019 record: 10-3-4 (Lost, 5-1, to Yarmouth in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Luca Duina (Senior), Owen Kany (Senior), Maclain Madore (Senior), Ryan Moore (Senior), Tommy Bennert (Junior), Tate Nadeau (Junior), Ethan Njitoh (Junior), Nick Theodores (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 9 @ Freeport, Sept. 11 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 14 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 28 WAYNFLETE, Sept. 30 YORK, Oct. 8 @ Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 12 FREEPORT, Oct. 15 YARMOUTH, Oct. 19 @ York

Coach’s comment: “It’s good the kids are getting a chance to play. We have higher numbers than normal, but we’re rehabbing some injuries. We lost some technical ability with Lucas Goettel and Jon Piesik graduating, but these guys are just lunch-pail workers. I don’t know what to expect, but I do know we’ll compete every night.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely is primed for another very competitive season on the pitch, as a determined bunch of athletes believes they can be as good as anyone in Class B this season.

Duina returns in goal. The defense will be strong behind Madore to start the season, then will get even stronger when Kady and Theodores return from injury. Senior Marty Young is another defender to watch. In the midfield, Bennert, Moore, Nadeau and seniors Isaac Dusch and Caleb Knox will be strong and all will threaten to score. Up top, Njitoh, last year’s leading scorer, returns and will make his presence felt.

As usual, the Rangers will have to fend off rivals like Cape Elizabeth, Freeport and York while chasing down powerhouse Yarmouth, the reigning state champion. Greely will get multiple opportunities to measure itself against all of those teams and that will make for a battle-tested squad come postseason. The Rangers tend to play much better at the end of the season than at the beginning and if that’s the case again this year, the sky’s the limit.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Rachel Williams (first year)

2020 results: 2-6-1 (no postseason)

2019 record: 7-8-1 (Lost, 6-0, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Carly Asherman (Senior), Olivia Bidwell (Senior), Katie Carlson (Senior), Audrey Flynn (Senior), Chelsea Graiver (Senior), Olivia Marsanskis (Senior), Ally Martin (Senior), Kerry Roberts (Senior), Elise Eckowicki (Junior), Elle Jowett (Junior), Syd Madore (Junior), Shaylee O’Grady (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 9 FREEPORT, Sept. 11 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 14 YARMOUTH, Sept. 30 @ York, Oct. 8 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 12 @ Freeport, Oct. 15 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 19 YORK

Coach’s comment: “We hope to use our experience and depth to be competitive with every team in our league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely is a mix of new and old this season, as Williams, a one-time Rangers standout, Class of 1992, returns to her alma mater to coach. She played at the University of Maine and has previous coaching experience with developmental programs and in Massachusetts. She inherits a squad that will be in contention in Class B South.

Martin, O’Grady and Roberts are top forwards. The midfield features Asherman, Carlson, Jowett and Madore, as well as new juniors Emma Bingham and Holly Moss. On defense, Bidwell, Flynn, Graiver and Marsanskis all have experience. They’ll be joined by sophomores Kylie Crocker and Eva Williams. Eckowicki returns in goal. Sophomore Charlotte Libby will also see some time as keeper. Keep an eye on freshmen Alison Goldburg, Abby Lennox and Molly Partridge as well. They’ll quickly make their presence felt as the season progresses.

Greely will face its share of tough tests from start to finish, but the Rangers will show steady improvement and should be a tough out when the playoffs begin.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Burgess LePage (second year)

2020 results: 2-6 (no postseason)

2019 record: 5-9 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Meredith Brubaker (Senior), Savannah Harvey (Senior), Emma Nadeau (Senior), Daphne Campo (Junior), Marisa Crowley (Junior), Olivia Stewart (Junior), Lia Traficonte (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 8 YARMOUTH, Sept. 13 @ CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 15 @ Freeport, Sept. 23 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 27 YORK, Oct. 5 FREEPORT, Oct. 13 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking stronger overall than we did last year. Our game sense is more cohesive. We only have four seniors. We’re a very young team, but we have some good freshmen. I’m so impressed with what I’ve seen in the preseason. We’re looking good so far and we want to get the program back to the top level.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely welcomed LePage, a one-time program standout, back last fall in an unorthodox season. This fall, the Rangers are ready to make some noise and win some games.

The offense will be paced by Brubaker and Crowley. Defensively, Greely should be solid with Campo, Nadeau, Stewart and Traficonte all returning. Harvey is back in goal and she figures to be one of the best in the league. Keep an eye on freshman Maddy Hall, as she will see time both on defense and in the midfield and could quickly make an impact.

The Rangers have what it takes to be competitive every time out and position themselves for postseason success. It should be a fun season in Cumberland.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Kelvin Hasch (19th year, 243-50 overall record, 10 state championships)

2020 results: No season

2019 results: 7-8 (Lost, 3-1, to York in Class B state quarterfinals)

Top returning player: Jordan Bickford (Senior), Elyse Kaplan (Senior), Claire Mulligan (Senior), Darla Small (Senior), Lily Dube (Junior), Sophia Ippolito (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 7 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 11 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 14 FALMOUTH, Sept. 27 YARMOUTH, Oct. 6 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We’re just happy we’re going to get to play again. I think we’ll be better. We’re trying to build the program back up to what it was. We have a lot of younger kids and a lot to learn, but we’ll be competitive. We have depth at every position. We have some good hitters and setters. If we pass the ball well, we’ll be really competitive.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After winning the 2016 Class A state title, the program’s 10th crown in 14 seasons, Greely has struggled, but there are signs that the Rangers are beginning to climb back to contention and this year should see an improved squad.

Bickford and senior Carly McDonald will see time at setter. Greely has an abundance of hitters, including Kaplan, Mulligan and junior Olivia Tapley, who transfers in from Texas. Ippolito will be an opposite, while Dube is the defensive specialist and Small the libero. Mix in freshmen middles Ella Leding and Ava Littel and sophomore Molly Mulligan, who can do a little of everything, and it’s clear that the Rangers will be tough to contend with.

While Cape Elizabeth and Yarmouth remain the gold standard in Class B, look for Greely to close the gap and if all goes well, the Rangers will plan the seeds for the next championship run, which can’t be far off.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: David Dowling (25th year, 15 state championships)

2020 results: No state meet (boys’ team qualified)

2019 results:

(Boys) Class B state champions

(Girls) Class B state champions

Top returners:

(Boys) Zach Meastas (Senior), Mitch Parent (Senior), Hayden McArthur (Junior), Seamus Raftice (Junior), Thomas Leggat-Barr (Sophomore), Zach Vanni (Sophomore)

(Girls) Tori Bacall (Senior), Abby Irish (Senior), Abigail Hollis (Junior), Charlotte Taylor (Junior), Annie Reynolds (Sophomore), Sabine Sites (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “On the boys’ side, the loss of three seniors leaves a void the team is trying to fill. With experienced sophomores and juniors, a top five finish is the goal. The girls’ team returns six veteran runners who hope to compete with the top teams in the league. After an incomplete season last year, the team hopes to be among the top three in the league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely, as always, will have some of the top runners in the conference this season.

The boys’ squad would have run at the state meet a year ago, but it was cancelled due to a COVID surge. This fall, the Rangers will look to make up for lost time and despite graduating their top three runners from 2020, return plenty of talent. MacArthur was 10th at last year’s qualifier and will lead the way. He’s joined by Parent (17th) and Raftice (25th). Meastas is a senior veteran, while Leggat-Barr and Vanni look to make an impact as sophomores. Greely won the state title the last time there was a full season. While a championship might be a stretch this fall, the Rangers will be one of the top teams when all is said and done.

On the girls’ side, Irish is the top returner. She was fourth at last year’s qualifier. Bacall (16th), Hollis (19th) and Sites (26th) also return. Reynolds and Taylor are other seasoned runners who will help the pack. This squad also won a title in 2019 and just missed out on qualifying a year ago. Don’t be surprised if the Rangers make it to states this season and perform very well, with Irish being one of the top individuals.

