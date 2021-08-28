The Public Utilities Commission ignored valid points submitted by the Public Advocate on the burdensome costs of storm damage, according to your recent news report (“CMP can defer, recover costs from 2020 storms, regulators decide,” Aug. 24).
The PUC will allow Central Maine Power to continue to collect from customers the high costs of bringing in help from out-of-state utilities and private contractors after a big blow.
Power lines can be reinforced to reduce or prevent not only storm-related outages but also the service interruptions that have become so common. The argument made against upgrades that will reduce the need for crisis outlays is their cost.
Has the PUC done a serious study of the long-term cost of upgrades to lines as compared with the frequent and high charges for storm-related system repairs? No, it opted simply for more tree-trimming.
Until now, the PUC hasn’t undertaken an independent, in-depth look at what’s in the long-term interests of CMP customers, who suffer from the nation’s worst electric reliability. That’s why a utility owned by its customers is a better idea.
Gordon L. Weil
Harpswell
