FOOTBALL

Coach: Jason McLeod (second year)

2020 results: No season

2019 record: 1-7 (no postseason)



Top returners: Grant Crosby (Senior), Aidan DiMillo (Senior), Nathan Isajar (Senior), Curtis Smith (Senior), Cristo Vumpa (Senior), Gavin Bennett (Junior), Andrew Brewer (Junior)



Pivotal games: Sept. 2 @ Kennebunk, Sept. 10 @ Deering, Oct. 1 Marshwood, Oct. 8 BIDDEFORD, Oct. 16 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “We made the most of seven-on-seven last year. The guys enjoyed it, but there are certain things you can’t simulate. We need the game reps. We’re super-athletic and we have a lot of size up front. We just have to put it all together. We probably have the most kids who played two years ago out of anyone in the conference. Two years ago, it was a learning experience. We’re looking forward to this year when we’re battle tested. We feel like we’ll be in the thick of things.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Bulldogs took their lumps on the field in 2019, then never got to take the field a year ago, as football got shelved altogether by the pandemic. This fall, Portland will look to make up for lost time as several players who received trial by fire in 2019 are fired up to return this program to the top of the heap and there’s reason to believe they can do so.

Crosby, a captain, who started at quarterback almost his entire sophomore season, is now a man-child, getting no shortage of attention from colleges and he’ll use his running and throwing ability to give the opposition nightmares. Senior Brandon Boyle, a transfer from Deering, will see plenty of action at running back. Through the air, Crosby will turn to fellow captains DiMillo and Isajar, as well as junior Kennedy Charles and sophomore Reegan Buck as targets. Brewer, at tight end, is another option in what should be a potent passing game. Bennett and Smith are top lineman. Vumpa returns as the place-kicker.

On defense, Bennett and Smith are top linemen. Brewer anchors the linebacking corps. In the secondary, look for Boyle, Charles, DiMillo and Isajar to wreak havoc.

Portland’s experience vaults it on to the list of favorites, but there are tons of unknowns this fall. The Bulldogs won’t know just how good they are until they take the field. Class B South appears deep and relatively balanced. If Portland can stay healthy and put its best product on the field, it could wind up the last team standing. These Bulldogs certainly like their chances.

BOYS’ SOCCER



Coach: Rocco Frenzilli (35th year, 261-194-54 overall record)

2020 results: 8-2 (no postseason)

2019 record: 11-4-1 (Lost, 2-1, to Gorham in Class A South semifinals)



Top returners: Kia Dilamini (Senior), Ben Horrisberger (Senior), Jack Lannon (Senior), Paul Liwanga (Senior), Basilio Mangombo (Senior), Nicky Paterniti (Junior), Ford Myers (Sophomore)



Pivotal games: Sept. 2 GORHAM, Sept. 8 CHEVERUS, Sept. 22 @ Scarborough, Sept. 24 SOUTH PORTLAND, Oct. 19 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We lost 17 seniors, but our numbers are very good. We have a lot of good energy. It’s a fun group to be around. We’re not as good individually as last year, but our overall team unit could develop into something really good. Look for the usual suspects to be the top teams. We’re a work in progress and we’re using a new formation this year. The pieces are place, but it will take time. We look forward to the season.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland had a terrific season a year ago, but couldn’t take part in the postseason due to the pandemic (the Bulldogs did win the City Cup championship in a round-robin that also included Cheverus, Deering and South Portland). This year’s team has a lot of question marks, but as always, there are no shortage of potential stars ready to break out.

Senior Jose Kial will be in goal this season. Kial backed up Henry Flynn last season. Junior Ben Littel will also see time in goal. They’re supported by a large group of players who will see time in the back. That list includes Liwanga, a captain, Dilamini, seniors Carlos Braceras, Phil Martin and Emmanuel Sungubele and juniors Ben DiYemo, Jack Fink, Oliver Hattenbach, Aidan Perez and Finn Todd. In the midfield, captains Lannon and Paterniti, Mangombo, Myers, senior Jared Columbo, junior Charlie Howe and sophomores Martin Kalala and Max Kierstead are all vying for playing time. Up top, look for Horrisberger. junior Christian Escobar and Costa Nedeljkovic to be scoring threats.

There’s a lot still to sort out here, but Frenzilli and his staff do a great job figuring out who goes best where and getting the team to improve from preseason to late-October. Portland will face its share of tough foes in a balanced league, which again features usual suspects Falmouth, Gorham and Scarborough at the top, but as has been the case so often in recent seasons, look for the Bulldogs to be at their best when it matters. At the end.

GIRLS’ SOCCER



Coach: Curtis Chapin (sixth year, 37-22-9 overall record)



2020 results: 7-2 (no postseason)

2019 record: 11-3-1 (Lost, 2-1, to Noble in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returners: Vanessa Connolly (Senior), Chelsea Dana (Senior), Lainey Randall (Senior), Elizabeth Littel (Junior), Kate Martel (Junior), Kendall Sniper (Junior), Eliza Stein (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 @ Gorham, Sept. 7 @ Cheverus, Sept. 9 WINDHAM, Sept. 21 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 23 @ South Portland, Oct. 19 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We graduated eight starters and we’re rebuilding. We have lots of talent to develop and we expect to challenge every team in front of us.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland is coming off two fine seasons, one which ended with a disappointing playoff loss, then last year when the Bulldogs could have made a serious playoff run but never had a chance to partake in the postseason, due to the pandemic. This fall, Portland has some holes to fill, but enough talent remains on the roster to believe that the Bulldogs will remain in contention.

Offensively, Littel has shown she has the ability to put the ball in the net on a consistent basis. Stein can excel up top or in the midfield. Dana, Martel, Randall and Sniper will all help the offensive cause as well, as will freshman Annelise Collin. On defense, look for Dana to see time in the back, while Connolly returns in goal.

While the Bulldogs are chasing the likes of Cheverus, Gorham and Scarborough, they should be able to compete with everyone on the schedule. Portland has some tough tests early and will get an idea of just where it stands. Expect steady improvement from this squad. The Bulldogs could create some headaches for opponents once the playoffs begin.

FIELD HOCKEY (co-op with Deering)

Coach: Beth Arsenault (22nd year)

2020 results: 0-7 (no postseason)

2019 record: 0-13-1 (no postseason)

Top returners: Taysia Blazejewski (Senior), Ella Burdin (Senior), Halle Chase (Senior), Meribel Collin (Senior), Chloe Croce (Senior), Rosmeli Delgado (Senior), Indiah Martell-Cote (Senior), Isabelle Moran (Senior), Maddie Morrison (Senior), Seneca Ward-Bailey (Senior), Delainey Black (Junior), Gabbie Harrigan (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 4 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 13 @ Westbrook, Sept. 15 WINDHAM, Sept. 28 SOUTH PORTLAND, Oct. 4 FALMOUTH, Oct. 11 CHEVERUS



Coach’s comment: “We can only really go up in terms of strictly statistical expectations, but in the big picture, our hope is to continue to attract significant numbers of players to the team. We feel a little like stewards of the sport in the city at this point after the dissolution of Deering’s program and we want to make sure that any girls who want to learn to play field hockey or continue to play the sport and meet their potential have an avenue to do so. We are at 37 players right now and feeling really good about our numbers. This year, we probably welcomed more experienced players in than in the past several years. That is exciting, but we are also thrilled with the progress many of our upperclassmen, who first learned the sport in high school. We are also thrilled with our senior leadership and excited for the upcoming season.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op team has good numbers this season and is hoping to work its way back into contention.

Burdin will be in goal and will be tested by some of the best teams in the state. Sophomore Deyonce Ward will also see some time in the cage. Defensively, Black, Chase (a tri-captain), Delgado and Morrison will lead the way. Blazejewski and Ward-Bailey are the other tri-captains and they’ll anchor the midfield. They’re joined by Collin. Portland/Deering hopes the offense comes from the likes of Croce, Harrigan, Martell-Cote and Moran. A promising future is represented by a lot of new faces. Juniors Hannah Caron, Hannah Dionne, Francesca Marinaro and Sophie Volk, sophomores Ainsley Dunn and Erin Winship and freshmen Ruby Chase, Hadleigh McPartlan and Leah Sigfridson hope to step in and gradually make their presence felt.

Portland/Deering last won a countable game back in 2016. This year’s team looks to end that drought. It will be a work in progress, but look for this squad to show steady improvement during the season and lay the foundation for even bigger things down the road.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Abby Hasson (first year)

2020 results: No season

2019 record: 4-10 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Caitlin Huynh (Senior), Gianna Smith (Sophomore)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 13 @ Deering, Sept. 27 DEERING, Oct. 7 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “It’ a very nice group of kids. We’re building a culture. I hope to continue to build on what Coach (Joe) Russo built. I’m filling some big shoes. We want to build on what the kids have already accomplished. We want to get better and build something special.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland has a lot of new faces this fall, including at the top, where Hasson, the school’s girls’ basketball coach, replaces Joe Russo, the only previous coach the program has had. She inherits a team that’s inexperienced, but hungry to compete.

The Bulldogs return Smith, who could be a top player in the league, as well as Huynh, a veteran leader. Seniors Julia Duggan, Anna Napijilo and Regan Noonan are other players to watch.

Portland plays a favorable schedule which should allow it to show steady improvement and win some matches. By the time the postseason begins, the Bulldogs could be a dangerous foe.

CROSS COUNTRY



Coaches:

(Boys) Kevin Woodhouse (second year)

(Girls) Frank Myatt (first year)



2020 results: No state meet

2019 results:

(Boys) DNQ for states (10th @ regionals)

(Girls) 10th @ Class A state meet



Top returners:

(Boys) George Theall (Senior), Daniel Niles (Junior), Nathan Blades (Sophomore)

(Girls) Ainsley Crimmin (Senior), Emily Paradise (Senior), Tenley Flint (Junior), Greta Holmes (Junior), Alyssa Sigfridson (Junior)

Coach Woodhouse’s comment: “We’re hoping to build on last season’s work. Our numbers have slightly grown with a big group of younger runners. We hope to be competitive in the regionals and qualify for the state meet as a team.”

Coach Myatt’s comment: “Our numbers are OK. We’re looking to get a few more. Our top three should run with the best in the league. We’re trying to develop some back-end depth. We want to get to states.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland features several runners to watch this season.

The boys’ squad holds promise thanks to an infusion of newcomers. The Bulldogs will be paced by Niles (24th at last year’s SMAA qualifier), Theall (37th a year ago) and Blades (42nd). Woodhouse is hoping some others will step in and make up a strong pack and if that happens, Portland could qualify for the state meet after a two-year absence.

On the girls’ side, Myatt, the former Deering coach, takes over. Sigfridson (11th at last year’s qualifier), Holmes (17th), Flint (22nd) all return. They’re joined by Crimmin and Paradise, who could be part of the pack. A pair of freshmen, Ava Chadbourne and Ella Sobol, arrive to provide depth and promise for future success. This group has what it takes to turn heads both during the regular season and at the big meets.

GOLF

Coach: Mark Bay (first year)



2020 results: (DNQ for Class A state match)



Top returners: Andrew Legere (Senior), Henry Bibeau (Junior),

Coach’s comment: “The strength of the team will be its consistency throughout the lineup with few shots separating numbers one through six, which should help us be competitive in our matches. The team can be very long off the tee and has been putting in a lot of work on the putting green. The team is eager to improve and all are poised to lower their scoring average as the season progresses.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland welcomes a new coach this fall after John LaFond retired following a 42-year stint. While the Bulldogs will miss Cooper Bay and Bennett Berg, who qualified for states a year ago before departing, they have some talent returning.

Bibeau and Legere are experienced. Seniors Tae-Su Park and Liam Winship look to play a big role in the team’s success and juniors Russel Dalton and Jackson Miller will also be heard from. This is a group that features plenty of consistency and that will help both in the regular season and, if all goes well, at the state match also.

