The U.S. military drone strike in Afghanistan killed two “high profile” Islamic State militants, Pentagon officials said Saturday, the first retaliatory action following an attack at the Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 other people.

Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, a senior U.S. military official, described the people killed as “facilitators” and “planners,” but declined to say whether they were involved in the attack.

“We’re not going to go into that,” he said.

The terrorist group, known as Islamic State-Khorasan or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the Thursday suicide bombing, and President Biden told the extremists that U.S. forces would “hunt you down and make you pay.”

Many of the slain U.S. service members were in their infancy in 2001, the year the 9/11 terrorist attacks triggered the U.S. war in Afghanistan, their lives bookended by the violent start and conclusion of America’s longest war.

Evacuation efforts are steadily coming to a close. Pentagon officials reported the number departing Afghanistan with U.S. assistance has slowed dramatically, with approximately 6,800 people carted out of the country in the 24 hours before 3 a.m. Saturday. The United Kingdom’s last flight for civilians has left Kabul, officials said.

The update from Pentagon officials came after the U.S. military announced it had carried out a strike Friday that killed an Islamic State “planner.” Additional assessments found that a second Islamic State member was killed in the operation in Nangahar province, and a third person was wounded, Taylor said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby added that the individuals’ involvement in the Islamic State was enough to make them a target. He declined to identify them.

Kirby also declined to detail how the strike was carried out or where the aircraft came from, citing a desire not to release tactical details. The strike came from “over the horizon,” Kirby said, Pentagon language meaning the aircraft flew in from outside Afghanistan.

In other developments, Italy on Saturday became the latest European country to conclude its evacuations, with a flight of refugees and diplomats arriving in Rome. Italy’s foreign minister said the country had evacuated some 5,000 people, mostly Afghan citizens, in recent days.

But reflecting the scope of the hasty withdrawal, in which some people who assisted Western governments and militaries were unable to make it to Kabul’s airport, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy would continue to lend support in a subsequent, “more difficult” phase.

Among those who landed in Rome on Saturday was Tommaso Claudi, a young diplomat who helped pull a child from a crush outside Kabul’s airport – a searing moment captured in a photograph that went viral in Italy.

At the airport, Stefano Pontecorvo, the NATO senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, told reporters that what he’d seen over the past two weeks – including Thursday’s terrorist attack – had changed his life.

“I have dealt with Bosnia, Kosovo, but what I have seen in these two weeks, I haven’t seen it in the past,” Pontecorvo said.

The United Kingdom’s last flight for civilians has left Kabul, officials said Saturday, ending a rush of evacuations amid the threat of more attacks by militants.

Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said British forces helped nearly 15,000 people leave the country over the last two weeks.

“It’s time to close this phase of the operation now,” Bristow said in a video, “but we haven’t forgotten the people who still need to leave and will continue to do everything we can to help them.”

Earlier in the day, Gen. Sir Nick Carter, head of the British armed forces, expressed regret that the mass airlift had failed to rescue hundreds of Afghans who are eligible to come to the United Kingdom.

“We haven’t been able to bring everybody out and that has been heartbreaking,” he told a BBC radio program. “There have been some very challenging judgments that have had to be made on the ground.”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who previously said the country’s operation would end late Friday, has estimated that there are up to 1,100 eligible Afghans who “didn’t make it” onto flights out.

The Taliban said Saturday that it has arrested two members of the ISIS-K, the fundamentalist militant group that claimed responsibility for Thursday’s deadly suicide bombing outside of the Kabul airport.

“They are under investigation,” Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf Ahmadi told The Washington Post. He declined to identify the pair or give details of their possible involvement in the blast.

The Taliban, which has pledged to provide security in Afghanistan now that it has gained control of the country, condemned the bombing, which killed at least 170 people. At least 13 U.S. service members were also killed. Pursuing the suspected attackers forces the Taliban and the United States into an uncomfortable alliance.

Details of the drone strike were unclear Saturday. Several residents of Jalalabad, capital of Nangahar province on the Pakistan border, confirmed an overnight attack that targeted a house in the city’s seventh district. But the residents, who were reached by phone, gave conflicting accounts of the damage.

One resident told The Post that a strike on a house in the Naghrak neighborhood on the outskirts of the city killed two people and wounded three others. The Taliban was not allowing people near the site, the person said.

Residents said that they didn’t know the identities of the people killed but that one man was not well known because he came from outside the district and didn’t associate with his neighbors.

“The identity of the person killed was not known as he was not mixing up with the people,” said one neighbor, who asked to not be identified out of safety concerns.

Severe drought is worsening a food scarcity crisis in Afghanistan as conflict forces hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, the United Nations said Saturday.

The lack of rain this season has imperiled the livelihoods of 7 million people who rely on farming jobs, officials said, in a nation where one in three Afghans –14 million people – are already at risk of going hungry.

“If we fail to assist the people most affected by the acute drought, large numbers will be forced to abandon their farms and be displaced in certain areas,” said Qu Dongyu, head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. “This threatens to further deepen food insecurity and poses yet another threat to the stability of Afghanistan.”

The number of people who have fled their homes in Afghanistan surged by 53 percent this month – from 360,000 to 550,000 – as the Taliban moved to take over the nation, according to the International Rescue Committee, a global nonprofit.

In Kabul alone, roughly 17,600 people are in desperate need of food and shelter, the group said, underscoring a humanitarian challenge that will remain after the United States exits the country on Aug. 31.