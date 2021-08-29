Jake Beninati, Sanford senior, quarterback: Forced into the starting lineup as a sophomore because of an injury, Beninati has grown (now 6-1, 180), and has improved his mechanics to show his strong, accurate arm.

Evan Bourget, Winslow senior, fullback/linebacker: As a sophomore in 2019, Bourget scored 11 touchdowns and made 43 solo tackles.

Jack Boutaugh, Leavitt senior, tackle/defensive tackle: A starter on the Hornets’ 2019 Class C title team, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is projected to be in the mix for the Gaziano Awards for the state’s top linemen.

Brandon Boyle, Portland senior, running back/strong safety: Boyle can run, block and catch, and his athletic ability and football IQ will allow him to be deployed in multiple ways on defense.

Bryce Bussell, Maine Central Institute senior, offensive/defensive lineman: A starter on the offensive line since he was a freshman, Bussell also played defense in 2019 for the Class C North champs.

Kameron Caron, Lewiston senior, quarterback: The Blue Devils’ starter as a sophomore, the 6-0, 190-pounder runs the ball well and leads a team with 16 seniors intent on being more competitive in Class A.

Max Clark, Bangor senior, quarterback: Clark threw for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore and will lead a team that figures to improve on its 2019 Class A record of 4-6.

Elliot Douglass, Mt. Ararat senior, offensive line: Douglass was a key player on the Eagles’ eight-man state championship team in 2019.

Jack Emerson, Thornton Academy senior, quarterback: Projected to start in 2020, Emerson is a 6-1, 205-pound dual-threat quarterback for a squad with 24 seniors.

Jayden Flaker, Scarborough senior, receiver/free safety: Big (6-4, 215) and fast (Class A hurdles champion), Flaker will roam the field on defense and be a key factor in the Red Storm offense.

Brady Fox, Wells senior, quarterback: The Warriors’ returning starter, Fox has worked hard on his game the past two years, to the point where run-heavy Wells may open up its passing game.

Isaac Hainer, Mattanawcook Academy senior, quarterback: As a sophomore, Hainer accounted for 742 yards of offense and eight touchdowns for the Lynx, who move to eight-man football this season.

Bobby Hallam, Fryeburg Academy senior, tight end/linebacker: A defensive starter as a sophomore, the 6-2, 215-pounder is a physical presence with strong football instincts.

Hayden Henricksen, York senior, running back/defensive end: Sturdy (5-10, 190), strong and fast, Henricksen started as a sophomore and is dynamic and versatile on offense, and will aid a strong defensive front.

Thomas Horton, Bonny Eagle senior, guard/nose guard: A starter at guard and frequent defensive contributor on the Scots’ 2019 Class A title team, the 6-0, 255-pounder is strong and explosive off the ball.

Declan Lay, Brunswick senior, defensive end/tight end: An excellent blocker who can also catch the ball, Lay is a physical, disruptive force on the defensive edge.

Will Ledbetter, Windham senior, quarterback: The Eagles’ starter in 2019, Ledbetter is a strong leader who will direct a team expected to be among the best in Class B North.

Robert Leveillee, Mountain Valley junior, running back/linebacker: Leveillee will be a key player on both sides of the ball as the Falcons adjust to the eight-man game.

Joe Linkletter, Skowhegan junior, linebacker: Linkletter impressed as a freshman, earning second team all-Pine Tree Conference honors.

Caden McDuffie, Cape Elizabeth senior, quarterback/linebacker: A violent downhill runner, McDuffie also throws well and should have a deep receiving corps to target.

Sebastian Merrill, Cheverus senior, guard/linebacker: Merrill will be a key player for the Stags as the team moves from Class B to the eight-man large school division.

Isaiah Oufiero, Oxford Hills senior, tight end/outside linebacker: A starter as a sophomore, the 5-10, 225-pounder is “incredibly athletic with a pure love of football,” says Coach Mark Soehren.

Jacob Payea, Old Orchard Beach senior, running back/defensive end: A holdover from a Seagulls team that advanced to the eight-man championship game in 2019, Payea will be OOB’s leader and go-to player.

Chris Reid, Maranacook senior, quarterback: Maranacook Coach Jordan DeMillo calls the 6-3 Reid “tall and tough” and ready to take over duties at quarterback.

Colin Scully, Massabesic junior, quarterback/free safety: After playing outside linebacker as a freshman, the 6-1, 180-pounder takes over the Mustangs’ option offense, with good football IQ and running ability.

Kyle Skolfield, Gorham senior, running back/linebacker: Considered the Rams’ best player on both sides of the ball, the 5-10, 205-pound Skolfield is known for his hard-running style and for competing on every play.

Aidan Sullivan, Marshwood senior, quarterback/safety: As a sophomore, Sullivan started on defense and contributed as a receiver and backup QB. “He throws the ball as well as anybody we’ve had,” says Coach Alex Rotsko.

Jake Umberhind, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale senior, guard: Coach Dave St. Hilaire thinks Umberhind, an all-conference player as a sophomore, could be one of the top linemen in the state.

Liam VonOesen, Waterville senior, quarterback/defensive back: A two-way starter for the Purple Panthers as a sophomore in 2019, VonOesen will be a key player as the team adjusts to eight-man football.

David York, Kennebunk senior, fullback/linebacker: One of the Rams’ leading rushers as a sophomore, he’s expected to be the lead back this year and a key part of what could be a stout defense.

Send questions/comments to the editors.