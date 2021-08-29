It is obvious that the current administration has proven itself to be inept and a national embarrassment at home and abroad.

All of our enemies are emboldened. They no longer fear nor respect our country. We have become the laughingstock of the world. We the People are in danger economically and physically. You know what I’m saying is true.

What are our elected representatives going to do? Please don’t fiddle while America burns.

Darwin Vail

Gray

