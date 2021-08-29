It is obvious that the current administration has proven itself to be inept and a national embarrassment at home and abroad.
All of our enemies are emboldened. They no longer fear nor respect our country. We have become the laughingstock of the world. We the People are in danger economically and physically. You know what I’m saying is true.
What are our elected representatives going to do? Please don’t fiddle while America burns.
Darwin Vail
Gray
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Outdoors
Birding: It’s not just geese that benefit from flying in a V-formation
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine State Music Theatre’s stint in Westbrook will be one and done with ‘Jersey Boys’
-
Arts & Entertainment
In Bangor, UMaine’s Zillman museum expands
-
Outdoors
Hunting: As black bear population grows, a new plan that satisfies many factions is needed
-
Outdoors
New campsites offer more opportunities at Katahdin Woods and Waters
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.