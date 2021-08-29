I remain friends with people in my life who have concluded that the vaccine isn’t right for them. This includes several emergency and medical personnel who have been fighting this pandemic from the front lines. I realize that we are expected to bully, shame and even fire those who aren’t receiving the vaccine, but let’s consider another option.

The fear is that the unvaccinated pose a threat to us and our school-aged children. Available data suggest otherwise. Statistically speaking, if a vaccinated person were to contract a breakthrough infection, the symptoms would likely be no worse than a cold or mild flu.

It is extremely rare for a vaccinated person to become critically ill from a breakthrough infection, and even more rare to die from a breakthrough infection. Sure, it can happen, but driving to work every day is significantly more dangerous. On a similar note, school-aged children in Maine are at a manageable risk level, even without the vaccine. Shouldn’t we first choose to avoid driving in motor vehicles?

Some of us have chosen to be vaccinated. It is a decision we are comfortable with. The unvaccinated have also made a decision they are comfortable with. Everyone in our country, regardless of race, sex or religious affiliation, has had ample opportunity to choose.

It is way past time to be neighborly to one another again. The hostile shaming needs to end. You can always wear an N95 mask if you are concerned.

Ted Bennett

Scarborough

